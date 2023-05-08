SALEM — How do you do follow up a $25 million fundraising campaign? Triple the goal, strive to meet the moment, and help transform a region along the way.
Salem State University leaders announced the public launch of a $75 million fundraising campaign Saturday night, at a Rockett Arena decked out like an Apple reveal had come to the Witch City.
The campaign, titled Meet The Moment, comes on the heels of a successful $25 million venture announced in 2014 and capped off to celebrations in 2016. Through that and more since, $40 million has already been raised prior to Saturday’s announcement.
“We’re at a moment at Salem State, where we’re putting forth a very aggressive campaign to raise $75 million to support our students and the workforce needs of this region,” said university President John Keenan. “We do believe we’re the economic backbone, the engine of the North Shore economy.”
Raising dollars for student outcomes
The campaign focuses on amplifying several student-serving arms of the university’s operations, with an increased emphasis on elevating students of color and first-generation college students. Alongside the campaign launch, officials highlighted that 40% of students on campus today self-identify as students of color, and a third are the first in their families to chase the increasingly costly dream of getting a degree.
The campaign will work four priorities going forward: student financial assistance (to get them in the classroom), student success (to get them to the commencement stage), the ongoing SSU BOLD campaign, and a more flexible area of spending identified as “unrestricted support.”
The reveal Saturday pitched several facilities-focused efforts built into the campaign, including a new wing at Meier Hall and a fully renovated and returned-to-life Horace Mann building.
Buried with all that are the ways that $75 million will serve students. That includes completion grants, a degree finishing opportunity powered by a recent $6 million gift from Kim Gassett-Schiller and Philip Shiller in 2021. The university has so far cut 156 “Viking Completion Grants” since the gift was awarded, representing 156 opportunities where degree progress wasn’t held back by dollars being unavailable nearing the finish line.
Cheryl Crounse, vice president of advancement and the director of the Salem State University Foundation, said there are “so many stories coming out of the completion grants.”
But perhaps getting more attention at this point is the program’s focus on internships.
“A lot of our students work almost full-time in addition to coming to Salem State. They hold two and three jobs... It isn’t unheard of,” Crounse said. “A lot of times, it’s hard to think about leaving a job because of doing an internship.”
Donors have been quick to get behind the idea of financing internships, according to Crounse.
“It’s a huge success, because students are getting professional experience related to their career as opposed to being a barista at Starbucks,” she said. “This is something that has resonated. From employers, we often hear that our students ‘work hard,’ ‘are resilient,’ and the bang for the buck is much more significant. They aren’t entitled, are ready to hit the ground running.”
That’s where the benefits to the workforce then begin to play out.
“They’re helping the student professionally align their career, and also making the community stronger by putting that person in a seat that maybe the employer couldn’t afford,” Crounse said. “It’s a duality of impact.”
Kickoff brings VIPs to O’Keefe Center
Rockett Arena was unrecognizable Saturday night, with projector screens casting animated wallpaper of students walking through campus across arena-high curtains serving as the projector screens. A performance with credits shared by alum Kevin Casey, Lydia Lucas, and Katelyn Pustizzi opened the night and led to Nate Bryant, vice president of student success, walking onto the stage to begin the university’s Steve Jobs moment.
About 400 students, alumni, donors and members of the North Shore community were in attendance to the invite-only event.
“Through our campaign, we envision what’s possible in the next chapter of our history,” Bryant said as statistics flashed on the screens around him. “Tonight, the Salem State Foundation, in partnership with Salem State University, publicly launches our comprehensive campaign.”
Throughout the presentation, several students graduating in 2023 and 2024 discussed their stories. They detailed the challenges they faced to reach the finish line, and how the already-raised $40 million helped get them there, as a precursor to the remaining $35 million SSU must now raise.
After about an hour of speeches and stories highlighting the different pillars of the program, Keenan then took the stage to close out the night.
“As our history dictates, we put students first in all that we do. We’re a community of learners, where faculty, staff, and students share opportunities to grow as individuals,” he said. “This is why we choose to embark in the largest campaign in state university history, laser-focused on student success.”
Soon, he was joined on stage by all who spoke throughout the presentation, going off-script briefly to introduce steering committee members, partners in education, “my team. I have the best team in the Commonwealth...”
Keenan looked back as a couple dozen people slowly packed the stage.
“We didn’t even get a chance to practice this,” he said. “Give ‘em a second.”
Moments later, the projector screens throughout Rockett Arena dropped, unveiling a series of booths and displays of Salem State’s programs that faculty and students immediately began to swarm around, preparing to talk about their aspects of university life to those walking around the arena.
“This, my friends, is what the ‘Meet the Moment’ campaign is about,” Keenan said. “Together, we invite you to join us as we explore what it takes to meet the moment.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
