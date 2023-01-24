SALEM — A fifth candidate has entered the race for mayor in Salem. What matters now is who brings their nomination papers back in time.
Stacia Kraft, a Federal Street resident and prior candidate for City Council in 2019 (Ward 2) and 2021 (Councilor-at-Large), has pulled nomination papers to run for the upcoming special mayoral election on May 16, according to the city clerk's office.
Kraft is the fifth resident, and so far the only woman, to enter the fray after longtime Mayor Kim Driscoll resigned mid-term earlier this month ahead of becoming the state's new lieutenant governor. City Councilor Robert "Bob" McCarthy is serving as acting mayor until a permanent replacement is elected to finish Driscoll's fifth term in the corner office.
Kraft is joined in the early days of the race by: Robert "Skip" Bensley, of Lafayette Street; Stephen Dibble, a Moffatt Road resident and former three-term city councilor to Ward 7 and mayoral challenger in 2021; Neil Harrington, a Weatherly Drive resident who served as Salem's 48th mayor from 1998 to 2005; and Dominick Pangallo, Driscoll's longtime chief of staff and a Buffum Street resident.
The candidates have until Tuesday, Feb. 7, to return nomination papers with signatures from at least 100 registered Salem voters. At that time, if three or more candidates have made the ballot, a preliminary election will be held on Tuesday, March 28, to narrow the field to two candidates for May 16.
The city will also hold municipal elections in November, electing four at-large city councilors, all seven ward councilors, and three seats on the School Committee. This year, committee members James Fleming, Mary Manning, and Kristin Pangallo face re-election. No timelines have been set yet for that contest, which would start in late March or early April any other year but is being delayed to distance it from the special election.
Nomination papers for the special election can be pulled by other interested candidates until Friday, Feb. 3. The clerk's office suggests getting at least 150 signatures to ensure backups exist if some signatures fail certification.