BEVERLY — The two sides in the labor dispute that forced the cancellation of Wednesday night's North Shore Music Theatre show are now trying to negotiate a deal, according to the stagehands' union president.
Christopher Welling, president of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11, said the theater's bargaining unit agreed Thursday to sit down with theater owner Bill Hanney in hopes of ending the impasse and reopening the theater.
"We're doing everything we can to salvage the run of 'Mamma Mia!' and get the workers back into their jobs at a rate that is appropriate and not substandard," Welling said.
Welling said he misspoke when he said earlier that the stagehands had agreed to return to work. He said they have agreed only to return to the negotiating table.
Hanney said Thursday afternoon that he would "know shortly" whether Thursday night's production of "Mamma Mia!" would be held.
The 23 union stagehands who work at the theater walked out after Wednesday's matinee show over what they said were unfair wages. They were joined in support by the actors' and musicians' unions, forcing Hanney to cancel the evening performance of "Mamma Mia!" less than an hour before it was scheduled to start.