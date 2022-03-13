When Oles Sanin’s film “The Guide” became the Ukrainian entry for the Academy Awards in 2014, no one could anticipate that eight years later it would be shown all over the country to raise awareness and funds for his home country.
As Ukrainians defend their country from Russian forces and millions flee to neighboring countries, Cinema Salem pave the way for theaters all across the country to the show Sanin’s film that depicts the journey of a 10-year-old boy Peter and a blind minstrel named Ivan during the mid-1930s Soviet Ukraine.
“My Ukraine is on fire as I speak,” Sanin said in a pre-recorded video shown at Sunday’s screening. “My job is to tell people of dignity and honor, of freedom, of the best human virtues. I show them the beauty of the world.”
“I show that war is evil, aggression is evil, hatred is evil,” he added. “I made that point in my historical movies I told of the history of the human spirit.”
Two packed theaters, a few political and a string quartet gathered at Cinema Salem for Sanin’s film, a performance of Ukrainian music, and a question and answer session with Yuri Shevchuk of Columbia University.
Cinema Salem is working with others in the cinema industry to make “The Guide” available across the nation. The Ukrainian Film Club at Columbia University is assisting in the effort and theaters in 18 states have already agreed to show this film.
“We are all trying to help the people of Ukraine in whatever way we can,” said Marshall Strauss, co-owner of Cinema Salem. “We are excited that we are able to bring this film to the US and that all ticket proceeds go to Ukrainian relief.”
According to Cinema Salem, Strauss has been active in the human rights and nonprofit sector for decades. In the 1990s, he was instrumental in arranging support for Russian filmmakers who ultimately were able to show more than 20 human-rights documentaries on Russian TV. He was also a key adviser to Chinese dissidents who escaped to the U.S. after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
Prior to the film, Gov. Charlie Baker and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, commended the Cinema for hosting the fundraiser and encouraged viewers to donate funds to assist Ukraine.
“The thing that I hope most comes out of this is a sustained commitment to the people of Ukraine,” Baker said.
Proceeds from the fundraiser were forwarded to selected nonprofit organizations already active in providing humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people in Ukraine and nearby countries.
“I am really grateful that the organizers agreed to transfer the money from this screening to the support of the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people,” Sanin said. “And tell your leaders not to be scared. NATO should have no fear neither should the European Union. Ukrainians will defend you.”
According to the Cinema Salem, Sanin is a leading Ukrainian film director of the post-Soviet generation. He has worked in tandem with his childhood friend Serhii Mykhalchuk, the internationally recognized Ukrainian cinematographer. Their collaboration have produced works that are visually striking and deeply poetical. Sanin’s “The Guide” was Ukraine’s entry for the Academy Awards in 2014. Sanin is in Kyiv and arrangements were made for him to participate in the March 13 event from Ukraine.
The informality of the night brought a sense of togetherness that could only be cultivated by a group of people – cinema owners, politicians, Ukrainian artists, and Salem residents – that wanted to show support to a country that was going through an unthinkable tragedy.
There was laughter as event organizers and politicians navigated speaking to two theatres, tears as viewers observed the devastating stories of Ukraine’s past, and a melodic tune loved by many but known by few Americans echoing in the theaters – the Ukrainian national anthem.
“I feel like I am trying to figure out ways that I can help and this is something that I could do that was local and even just to gain more of an understanding of Ukraine because I don’t know much about that country,” viewer Kim Hodlin said while waiting in line for the film to start.
For local actress Anna Reed and director Marco Aguirre who were waiting to watch the film with some friends, the viewing of Sanin’s was an ideal way to share the story of Ukraine’s past.
“We are both in the entertainment industry and the arts have always been to me a really amazing medium in order to get people’s stories out and get awareness out in order to tell the truth about history,” Reed said
“It is good experience to get some history and some real value to what we are watching,” Aguirre noted.
While the film eventually ended and the lights to the cinema dimmed to black, words from Sanin sat with viewers for the rest of the evening and – hopefully – into the new week.
“The Moscow midget, the new fuehrer has attacked us because he imagines that now he can attack an independent state, because he imagines that he can restore the Soviet Union as well as his young days,” Sanin said. “He just can’t swallow that fact that we are a free people.”
“We shall win the war,” he added.