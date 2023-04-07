SALEM — The finish line is in view, but it isn’t what was imagined when the race began. Now, the view overlooks the ocean.
Starbird, an early entrant to Salem’s recreational marijuana launch before the COVID-19 pandemic, is an adult-use dispensary preparing to open four years after weed sales first went online in the Witch City.
The proposal launched in 2018 as Witch City Gardens, one of five initial companies that landed deals with City Hall to eventually secure state licenses to operate. With an original address of 36 to 38 Jefferson Ave., Gardens got stuck in the state Cannabis Control Commission’s review queue, alongside Highland Avenue-targeting Atlantic Medical Partners.
AMP, with signage recently appearing alongside Route 107, expects to open sometime this summer, the company said this week. Witch City Gardens, meanwhile, is a little less definite about its opening date.
“I don’t think it’s open until it’s open,” said Tim Haigh, the company’s chief operating officer. “We’re optimistically hoping that we’ll be able to open within the next six to eight weeks, fingers crossed... the next public meeting is April 14, but sometimes those agendas overfill, so if that’s the case, we’d get pushed to May.”
An extra 30 days, Haigh said, wouldn’t mean much “in the grand scheme of things.”
“It’s been such a long journey up until now,” Haigh continued. “A starbird is a phoenix, a mythical bird that takes the form of a bird during the day and a star at night. There’s a lot of similarities to our story over the last few years, and how a phoenix might relate to some of the road bumps we might overcome.”
“It just felt appropriate,” added Elizabeth Childs, co-owner of the business and Haigh’s wife and partner in several local businesses. “We’ve really tried to create someplace we’d want to spend time in. It has been a long time coming.”
The business has seen some changes over the time it has awaited approval. Among them, Haigh moved from being a co-owner to only carrying the COO title, while Childs now shares co-ownership duties with her aunt, Barbara Donatelli. The two are also Alaskan Natives, making the business entirely 100% minority- and woman-owned.
“We’ve put a lot of energy, thought, time, and resources into making our diversity plan and positive impact plan,” Childs said. “She actually just retired, but (Donatelli) was the vice president of the Native corporation up there. So we have a lot of experience pushing for equality and diversity.”
Use changes where Salem’s sidewalk ends
The business held community meetings during the pandemic as part of its location change to 2 Bridge St. A neighborhood meeting was held July 31, 2021, and the state-mandated community meeting took place Nov. 22 the same year.
One of the business’ biggest challenges was changing the property’s use from a restaurant to retail, ending the site’s run supporting a series of at-times problematic restaurants on the city’s edge. With the building within 100 feet of water, Department of Environmental Protection also added “an additional year we didn’t forsee” to the process, Childs explained.
For Caroline Watson-Felt, city councilor to the Bridge Street Neck neighborhood, the property use change is a welcome one.
“There’s a long history of past businesses — restaurants — really struggling there, and some of those restaurants had a negative impact on the residents living nearby with very late departures of rowdy folks leaving by car and on foot, including some fights in the parking lots,” Watson-Felt said. “For me, given how highly regulated the businesses are, and the associated security and safety requirements that are a part of opening this type of business, I’ve always been very in support of these.”
Should it open as expected, Starbird will add to a diverse stretch of Salem road that includes homes, restaurants both local and chain-based, auto repair shops, a nationally recognized religious institution and art museum, a public school, and more.
“The restaurants, doggy daycare, the park, and now a dispensary will create a great, diversified experience for residents and visitors,” Watson-Felt said. “Bridge Street Neck has a long history of being a location of diverse businesses. It’s very much in line with the neighborhood’s continued evolution over the last 175 years.”
