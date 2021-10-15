BEVERLY — When Nancy Bourque was a high school sophomore at Briscoe in 1965, she and the rest of the students literally carried their books down the street to move into the new high school.
That memory came flooding back to Bourque on Thursday when she attended an event marking a new milestone in the planned transformation of the Briscoe building into affordable senior housing. The state’s top housing official came to Beverly to announce that the project would receive $3.4 million in state funding and $4 million in state and federal tax credits, a boost that officials said puts the new building on track to open in 2024.
“It’s fantastic,” Bourque said of the project. “People at the Senior Center are kind of tickled about it. Everyone’s had memories there from when they were in school. They’re interested in what develops.”
The project will create what will be called Beverly Village for Living and the Arts. It will include 85 affordable apartments for seniors, six live-work artist studios, and a community theater in the auditorium. The existing playing field behind the building will be preserved as a public park, while the front of the building known as the “turf bowl” will also remain public.
During a ceremony held under a small tent in front of Briscoe, officials spoke of the urgent need for more affordable housing in Massachusetts. Michael Kennealy, the state’s secretary of housing and economic development, noted that the state’s housing production over the last 30 years is half of what it was in the prior 30 years.
“We really need this,” Kennealy said. “We’ve been in the middle of a housing crisis in Massachusetts for a very long time.”
“This is an incredible development,” Kennealy added. “An incredible, thoughtful reuse of a school building with a theater and housing for seniors. It’s just going to be wonderful to see.”
He said the Briscoe project is one of seven affordable housing projects in the state that will receive funding through the state’s Rental Housing Rapid Production Program. The others are in Attleboro, Brockton, Holyoke, Lawrence and two in Boston. In total, the projects will receive more than $30 million in direct funding as well as state and federal tax credits that will yield $200 million in equity, according to the state.
The Briscoe project is being done by Harborlight Community Partners, a Beverly-based affordable housing agency, and Boston-based real estate company Beacon Communities, along with other partners. Harborlight and Beacon bought the building from the city for $600,000 in 2019.
Briscoe, located at 7 Sohier Road, was built in 1923 and served as a high school, junior high school and middle school until it closed in 2018. The city put the historic building out to bid, with the stipulation that it be preserved and not demolished.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the new apartments could be ready by sometime in 2024.
“That feels far away but, boy, in the complicated finance world of permitting and securing tax credits, I think this is probably as fast-tracked as something could be,” Cahill said.
Bourque lives at Turtle Woods, another senior housing development in Beverly run by Harborlight Community Partners, and said she is very happy where she is. But she said many seniors who are finding it too expensive to remain in their homes will be interested in the new apartments at Briscoe.
“I think people would jump at the chance,” she said.
People who want to live in the new apartments will be chosen among qualified applicants. Applications are not yet available, but anyone interested can email Harborlight Community Partners at info@harborlightcp.org.
