SALEM — MassDevelopment has awarded a $600,000 grant to be used by the company chosen to redevelop two former courthouse buildings on Federal Street to begin that process.
The Salem mayor’s office announced the $600,000 grant on Monday.
The funding comes from the state’s Underutilized Properties Program, overseen by MassDevelopment.
WinnDevelopment, which was tapped by the city to oversee the redevelopment of the former Superior Court and County Commissioners building (which later housed court offices), will use the funds to cover planning, architectural, engineering and environmental assessments of the two buildings, said Ed Cafasso, a spokesman for WinnDevelopment.
The assessments include structural elements, plumbing, electrical and heating and cooling systems and determining the feasibility of plans for things like handicap accessibility.
Both of the buildings were constructed in the 19th century.
“These funds will be critical to supporting the pre-development planning that’s needed to guide the expert renewal of Salem’s historic courthouse buildings,” said WinnDevelopment senior project director Ramie Schneider in a press release.
“Restoring and re-activating these long-vacant structures in a historically sensitive way is a complex undertaking,” said Schneider, “and we appreciate the investment that the Commonwealth, MassDevelopment and the city of Salem have made in the important tasks that must be completed before this adaptive reuse project can begin.”
The funds will help “avoid surprises, protect historical features and create plans for an efficient adaptive reuse effort,” Cafasso said.
The two properties are part of a larger development area that also includes a current parking lot, the “Crescent Lot,” adjacent to the MBTA commuter rail depot and parking garage off Bridge Street, where Winn is planning to put up a seven-story building that would house 120 apartments, retail space and parking.
The court structures would also be turned into a mix of residential, retail/dining and historical purposes under the proposal.
The aging court complex at the corner of Washington and Federal streets was replaced more than a decade ago, in late 2011, with a new, five-story complex just down the street, the Ruane Judicial Center.
The Salem Redevelopment Authority struggled to find a developer willing to take on the estimated $50 million worth of needed work on the structures until the city decided to add the crescent lot across Bridge Street.
The goal was to create “a dynamic mixed-use, transit-oriented site,” which would add rental housing, better link North Salem to the downtown, and preserve the historic court and county buildings.
The funding for the UPP program, $40 million, comes from a 2021 economic development bill. Salem was among a number of grant recipients.
“Since taking office, we have been proud to make significant investments in helping our cities, towns and local partners achieve their economic development goals through a range of grant programs and legislation aimed at advancing the diverse needs of municipalities across the state,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a press release. Baker touted the jobs, housing and revitalization of areas that the program creates.
“These historic buildings are architecturally and culturally significant as they sit at the entrance to our vibrant downtown,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll in the same announcement. “With Winn’s partnership and this grant award, I am excited to see these buildings put back into use in a way that invites the public in, creates new employment opportunities, and celebrates their historic fabric.”
