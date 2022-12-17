BOSTON — Massachusetts is pumping money into local police and fire departments to help them recruit and retain new officers amid chronic staffing shortages.
At least 10 communities, including several north of Boston, will be sharing in a $4.8 million grant from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to help police and fire departments improve recruitment and retention.
Lawrence will be getting more than $1 million from the Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program, all of which will be devoted to funding for police personnel, the agency said.
Haverhill is getting nearly $278,160 grant, including $198,000 for police and $80,000 for firefighting personnel.
Lynn is also getting a $528,321 grant to help boost hiring and retention at its Police Department, according to the state agency.
Other cities slated to receive funding include Newton, Framingham, Brockton, Fall River, Lowell, Malden and Somerville, EOPPS said.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the grant funding will help the departments attract and retain “their valuable uniformed and civilian employees” amid a hiring crunch.
“Ensuring that law enforcement and fire departments have the funds necessary to maintain adequate staffing levels is a top priority,” Baker said in a statement.
The grant program, which was created in 2015, provides such funding to “gateway” communities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010.
Only 10 cities meet those criteria and all were awarded funding in the latest round of disbursements, according to the state agency.
More than $3.1 million of the grant funding is being provided to police departments, which are facing a hiring crunch as an increasing number of officers retire or leave the profession.
Law enforcement officials say provisions of the 2020 policing reform law — which will do away with part-time officers and require state certification — as well as a general climate of hostility toward police officers nationwide has many veteran cops retiring and others choosing to leave their posts for other jobs.
Under the policing reforms, more than 10,000 Massachusetts police officers are undergoing a new state certification process this year from the new Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, a largely civilian board.
The commission has the power to revoke the credentials of officers found to have committed wrongdoing, such as the use of excessive force or intimidation.
Baker filed the reform bill in response to demonstrations over the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police officers. It passed with bipartisan support in the state Legislature.
Meanwhile, fewer candidates are coming through the state’s civil service recruitment pipeline, which leaves police departments with less options to fill openings.
To be sure, Massachusetts isn’t the only state struggling from the lack of recruits to fill the ranks of officers retiring or leaving for other professions.
More than 86% of the nation’s city and town police departments are struggling to find new officers, according to the National Policing Institute.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.