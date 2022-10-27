Big safety changes are coming to Route 114 in Danvers and Peabody, a stretch of roadway Danvers Select Board member Matthew Duggan called “Death Alley” during a presentation on the project last week.
The new project aims to cut down the number of crashes that occur along Andover Street and make the area safer for pedestrians through roadway improvements over the next several years, according to a presentation given by state transportation officials at the Select Board’s Oct. 18 meeting.
The work will be done incrementally, said Lorenzo Verone, an assistant program manager at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation who was a part of the project’s design team.
This will allow improvements to be made without having to be a part of a full-scale, long-term reconstruction project that could take years to get approved by the state.
“We want to implement these safety improvements in a tiered approach and improve safety on the corridor as quick as we can,” Verone said at the meeting.
The work will span two sections of the roadway. The western corridor of the project is located between LeBlanc Drive in Danvers and runs until just after Willowdale Avenue in Peabody, where the eastern corridor starts. That section of the project ends a little past Violet Road in Peabody.
A safety audit conducted in the spring showed that most drivers speed on these stretches of Andover Street, which sees anywhere between 36,000 to 41,000 vehicles pass through it each day, Verone said.
Between 2017 and 2019, 285 crashes — including two that involved a pedestrian or a bicyclist — occurred in the western corridor, according to the presentation. About 35% led to injuries and during the project’s 2020-2021 study period of the area, four fatal crashes occurred.
The audits examined 195 crashes that happened on the eastern corridor between 2012 and 2015. While there were no fatal incidents during this time and most were rear-end crashes, this amount is 33% higher than the statewide average crash rate.
“One of the main safety enhancements that we can provide at signals were protected left turns and eliminating the permissive left turns that you see out there right now,” Verone said. “It was identified during the road safety audit that this can be very confusing to drivers and is a difficult movement to make with two lanes of travel in each direction.”
Verone said reevaluating and getting rid of permissive left turns will minimize the number of angled crashes along the roadway’s intersections.
This work will be a part of the project’s tier one stage, which will also replace outdated and faded signs along the state highway and create two new crosswalks at Garden Street and Palmer Avenue.
Tier one work started a few weeks ago and will cost $200,000, which will be covered by MassDOT, said Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokesperson for MassDOT.
Separate resurfacing work on ramps leading to Route 1 northbound and southbound between Leblanc Drive and Avalon Bay Drive on Route 114 started Monday. Intermittent lane closures and detours in that area will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 11.
Tier two improvements will roll out in the spring or summer of 2023. But first, representatives from the project will meet with stakeholders along the corridor and host a public meeting to get feedback on what improvements can be made, likely in December, Goddard said.
This work will be more extensive. Improvements include resurfacing roadways and creating more narrow lanes to encourage slower speeds, especially in the left turn lane, which is currently 15 feet wide, Verone said.
“Right now, we hope to narrow that down a bit as well as add a consistent 3-foot shoulder throughout the (western) corridor,” Verone said. “We’re looking at more pedestrian crossings, as well as providing more sidewalk connections along the south side of the road.”
MassDOT will foot the bill for that stage of the project too, Goddard said.
The project’s collaborative planning effort started in December and involves MassDOT representatives, state Rep. Thomas Walsh (D-Peabody), state Rep. Sally P. Kerans (D-Danvers), state Sen. Joan B. Lovely (D-Salem) and other elected officials from Peabody and Danvers.
“I want to thank the community, the Peabody City Council, and especially the families of those residents killed in crashes for coming forward and sharing their concern for the safety of people traveling on Route 114 and for their continued partnership in this effort,” Walsh said in a statement.
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt agreed.
“That road has a long and sad history of tragedy and it definitely needed attention,” Bettencourt said. “I think it will be a work in progress and I’m hoping that these changes can help make the area safer for all.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.