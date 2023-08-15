PEABODY — The city received a notable chunk of funding for municipal projects in the state budget approved last week — including $100,000 to support Peabody as longtime gelatin factory Rousselot closes.
This money will be used to help the city assess and navigate the future use of Rousselot’s properties.
“A lot of questions with it are above and beyond what (the Community Development Department) in the city of Peabody has budgeted,” state Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, told The Salem News. “This is a unique situation where you have the second-highest real estate taxpayer leaving, so it’s going to have a huge impact on the city.”
Rousselot’s closure at the end of the year will put an end to more than 200 years of manufacturing operations at the site that’s off Allens Lane and Washington Street.
It will also lead to a $3 million loss of water and sewer revenue for the city until a long-term solution for the lost revenue takes shape — one reason the city had to raise water and sewer rates by 30% for Fiscal 2024, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said earlier this year.
The factory mostly produces pharmaceutical-grade gelatin and employs about 100 workers who are scheduled to receive severance packages once operations wind down, the company said in February.
In all, the company owns 14 parcels that cover 330 acres in Peabody. The city will have to survey the land for contamination and determine how the areas can be used in the future.
“Our thought was to bring somebody in to assist us that may have done this type of work before of handling a large transaction with this amount of land basically in a city center,” said Curt Bellavance, Peabody’s community development director.
“We’re talking about a multi-million dollar property,” he continued. “We want to make sure that we have the expertise to work with an international company.”
The main Rousselot plant’s property at 5 Allens Lane is zoned for industrial use. Time will tell if that zoning remains the same, since there are no official plans to redevelop the site once Rousselot leaves.
“Do we want to continue to have that be industrial, do we want to try to see that as something else?” Bellavance said. “It comes down to zoning. Right now it’s industrial, but is there another project we want to see? Certainly, there is some property that we’d like to get control over.”
Walsh said, “In the long term, if you get good investors and the city works with them, I think great enhancements could be made.”
With Gov. Maura Healey signing the state’s FY24 budget last Wednesday, Peabody will also receive more than $35 million for its schools and more than $8.6 million in unrestricted aid to the city, according to a statement from Walsh’s office.
A project to build a new ADA-accessible playground at the McCarthy Elementary School will receive $50,000 as part of the budget thanks to an amendment co-signed by Walsh and state Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, the statement indicates.
Another $35,000 is scheduled to go toward an outdoor water recreation area at Farnham Park, while Brooksby Farm will get $10,000 to establish a rain barrel purchase program for Peabody residents.
The city will also get $75,000 to support the design and construction of George Peabody Park near City Hall and can access a share of $100 million to maintain the city’s roads, the statement said.
“This funding is targeted to projects that will improve the quality of life for Peabody residents...” Walsh said in the statement. “I am grateful to work in tandem with Sen. (Joan) Lovely in supporting these important initiatives for our community.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.