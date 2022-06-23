BEVERLY — State officials are considering building a temporary bridge over the Bass River in the aftermath of the sudden decision to permanently close the Hall-Whitaker Bridge on Bridge Street.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Friday, saying it was no longer safe for vehicles. The closure has left the city without a major link between the Ryal Side section of the city and the downtown, frustrating residents and business owners and leaving questions about how long they will have to endure detours. Mayor Mike Cahill has said it will take at least two years to build a new bridge.
Cahill said Wednesday that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which owns the bridge, is “looking very hard” at constructing a temporary bridge.
“That would give everybody a chance to exhale,” he said.
Cahill said he did not know how long it would take to put up a temporary bridge and is waiting to hear about a timeline from state officials.
A spokesperson for MassDOT did not answer a question about a possible temporary bridge. In an email, Kristen Pennucci said the agency will meet with city and state elected officials “in the coming weeks” to discuss the situation, including “potential traffic management strategies.”
Ward 1 City Councilor Todd Rotondo, who represents Ryal Side, said his phone has been “ringing off the hook” with calls from residents and business owners about the bridge closure. Rotondo said traffic was backed up for nearly two miles on Tuesday morning, from the Stop and Shop in Beverly to Danversport in Danvers, on Route 62/Elliott Street, the only other alternative for drivers coming from Ryal Side or Danvers. Residents on the side streets that connect Bridge and Elliott streets are concerned about the increased traffic on their roads, he said.
“There’s no great answers,” he said. “They’re frustrated.”
Rotondo said Bridge Street normally carries 7,000 to 8,000 vehicles per day.
Bill Aylward, who owns Tesoro Cucina on Bridge Street, said sales at his restaurant have dropped 50% since the bridge closed on Friday, causing him to already cut staff. He said some of the signage has led people to believe that the entire street is closed, and that detours are deterring customers from getting to his restaurant, which is located in the Ryal Side Center shopping plaza along with several other businesses.
“People are coming in here and saying, ‘We didn’t even know you were open,’” Aylward said.
Aylward said he has heard that building a new bridge could take up to four years.
“I’m going to do the best I can to get by,” he said. “There’s been an outpouring of concern from people in Ryal Side.”
The city has scheduled a public meeting for Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Beverly High School auditorium for people to learn more about the bridge closing and to ask questions of Cahill and other city officials. Cahill said MassDOT officials will not be at the meeting. He said the city is hoping to schedule a future meeting that does include them.
Cahill said the Hall-Whitaker Bridge is one of many bridges in the state that were included on a list of bridges to be repaired or replaced using money from the federal infrastructure legislation that was passed last year by Congress and signed by President Biden. Cahill said MassDOT has hired an engineering firm to design a new bridge, but said he does not no how far along those design plans are.
“A temporary bridge would be a great win here, but we’ll find out in the coming weeks and months,” Cahill said.
Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur said the city has assigned extra police officers to the area around the closed bridge and MassDOT has hired extra officers to help out.
“Drivers are adapting to the changes,” he said. “We haven’t seen any major problems and we’re going to try to make sure we keep traffic flowing through the end of the school year this week and continually monitor it through the summer.”
LeLacheur said some drivers have either ignored or not seen detour signs and have been forced to turn around when they arrive at the closed bridge. “It’s going to be a learning curve,” he said.
The sidewalks on both sides of the bridge remain open to pedestrians and bicycles. The bridge will also continue to be swung open for boat traffic, although possibly on a reduced schedule.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.