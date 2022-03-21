SALEM — Starting Wednesday, masks will no longer be required to enter state courthouses, the Supreme Judicial Court announced on Monday.
The mask rule was one of the last ones still in place in the state.
While court officials still encourage mask use, particularly by people with health or other factors that can increase the risk of serious illness, or by those who are unvaccinated, they will not be required of everyone entering a court building.
The court system is leaving in place rules barring entry for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous five days, have symptoms, or who are not fully vaccinated and have been in close contact with a person who has the virus — anyone who should be in isolation or quarantine.
Visitors to courthouses are also required to undergo a screening to determine whether they fit any of those criteria.
The state’s federal courthouses in Boston, Worcester and Springfield lifted their mask requirements two weeks ago.
