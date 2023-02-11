BOSTON — The state is expanding a program that sends texts and emails to criminal defendants reminding them of court dates, claiming it is saving money and helping reduce a mountain of warrants for people who fail to show up.
Under the system, individuals who choose to participate when they are arrested or charged with a crime — by ticking off a box on the court papers they are required to sign — get two reminders, one four days ahead of their scheduled appearance and another 12 hours before it.
State officials say a pilot texting program last year in several municipal courts has reduced the number of default warrants issued for missed court appearances by about 3% among those who participated, compared to those who declined.
“This program has the potential to be a real game changer,” said Pamerson Ifill, deputy commissioner of pretrial services at the state Probation Service, which is overseeing the program. “We believe that 3% decline is significant, especially in a state that already has a low ceiling for default warrants.”
An internal review of the program found that in 2022 the texting notification system prevented about 500 “failure to appear” warrants, he said, which saved defendants and the state estimated $83,000 in court costs that would have otherwise been imposed for not showing up for a scheduled hearing.
“We know that about 35% of people who fail to show up for court just forgot, it’s nothing nefarious,” Ifill said. “And when a warrant is issued, and they get arrested, people can lose their jobs, housing, and in some cases even custody of their children.”
The program was mandated under a raft of criminal justice reforms passed by lawmakers and Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018, in part to address a mountain of outstanding warrants.
The state’s courts have reported hundreds of thousands of outstanding warrants, some originally issued 50 years ago.
More than half were “default” warrants, which can be for minor offenses such as a failure to show up for a court arraignment or respond to a jury summons. Warrants, even for minor issues, never expire.
Initially, the text messaging program was offered in several municipal court districts, including Boston and Worcester, but has since been expanded to housing, juvenile court and probate and family courts. The probation office is now looking to expand the messaging service to include civil cases.
Defendants who opt into the messaging system aren’t charged for the texts, as the state is picking up the costs.
Currently, that’s costing about .10 cents a text — which cost the state nearly $30,000 in fiscal year 2022 — but Ifill said he’s hoping to renegotiate the contract with the messaging service with the program expanding statewide.
He said the cost of processing a warrant for someone who doesn’t show up for court is estimated about $280, so the state is saving money with the notifications.
“It’s only costing the commonwealth .20 cents to save $280,” he said. “That’s a pretty significant savings.”
