BOSTON — Republicans want to update the state’s voter laws to require photo IDs, arguing that it will protect the integrity of elections, but critics say the effort isn’t necessary.
Several bills being considered by the Legislature’s Joint Election Committee would require voter ID to cast ballots in federal, state and local elections to prevent potential voter fraud.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, is among those in the Legislature’s GOP minority who support requiring photo IDs for elections.
“We require ID for other official business, so it makes sense that we would do it for something as important as elections,” he said. “And other states do it and it hasn’t created any problems. I don’t see an issue with making it a law here.”
But voting rights advocates say voter fraud is largely nonexistent, so the change is unnecessary.
“Voter ID is a solution in search of a problem,” said Alex Psilakis, policy and communications manager for MassVOTE, a non-partisan group that seeks to increase voter participation. “There’s no evidence of voter fraud in Massachusetts so the need for any voter ID laws is nonexistent.”
Consideration of the bills comes as the state Republican party is gathering signatures to put a question on the 2022 ballot asking voters if they want to approve voter ID for state, federal and local elections.
MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons said in an email blast to party members announcing the initiative that the Democrat-controlled Legislature “will never so much as debate the merits of voter ID laws, and that’s why we’re taking this question straight to the people.”
The Committee to Bring Voter ID to Massachusetts, the ballot committee that’s behind the initiative, needs to collect at least 80,000 signatures by Nov. 15 — the first of several hurdles to get onto next year’s ballot.
“Polls show Americans overwhelmingly support voter identification requirements, and we’re confident that safeguarding our elections against fraud and abuse is an issue that a large majority of Massachusetts voters care about,” Tatyana Semyrog, the committee’s chairwoman, said in a recent email blast.
Supporters of the proposal, which include former state lawmaker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl, point out at least 36 other states require some form of photo ID to cast a ballot in federal, state or local elections.
“The ballot is secret ... your identity shouldn’t be,” reads a MassGOP promotional spot aimed at recruiting volunteers to collect signatures for the initiative.
A summary of the proposed Massachusetts question notes that voters who don’t have ID, or forget to bring it with them, would still be allowed to cast a ballot by filling out an affidavit at the polling station certifying their identity.
The push for a voter ID law comes as Republican-led states consider similar controversial measures they say are aimed at preventing voter fraud. It also follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld voting limits in Arizona, which a lower court found discriminatory under the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t said where he stands on a photo ID law, but has supported mail balloting and other efforts to expand voting options.
