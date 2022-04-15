BEVERLY — The question is sure to stump most people: Which United States service suffered the most casualties during World War II?
It wasn’t the Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard. It was the U.S. Merchant Marine, the fleet of ships manned by civilians that delivered troops and supplies to war zones. According to the American Merchant Marine at War, one in 26 merchant mariners were killed during World War II, more than any of the military branches.
The service of the Merchant Marine has gone largely unheralded due to its status as a non-military service. But now the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services is trying to change that. The department has reached out to local veteran services officers to identify people who served in the Merchant Marine, particularly the few remaining mariners who served during World War II.
“Their days are numbered,” said Roger Mercaldi Jr., a Beverly native who served in the Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War and is helping with the outreach effort. “That’s why we’re trying to get them their due.”
The U.S. Merchant Marine traces its origins to the Revolutionary War, when George Washington and the Continental Congress commissioned ships to carry war supplies. Merchant mariners are trained and certified through the Coast Guard and serve aboard a commercial vessel as part of the Merchant Marine.
Merchant mariners are civilians and not part of the military, which has led to their often overlooked status. It wasn’t until 1988 that merchant mariners who served during World War II were granted veteran status by the Defense Department, making them eligible for full veterans’ benefits.
A spokeswoman for the state Department of Veterans’ Services said the agency is reaching out to local veteran services officers as part of a broader national effort to recognize those who served in the Merchant Marine. The department wants to make sure merchant mariners get the benefits to which they’re entitled, and are recognized at Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, including by displaying the Merchant Marine flag and playing the Merchant Marine song.
World War II mariners are also eligible to receive bronze replicas of a Congressional Gold Medal that was awarded collectively under the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2020.
According to the American Merchant Marine at War, about 9,300 mariners were killed and 12,000 were wounded during World War II. More than 1,500 ships were sunk. Mercaldi said there are only 1,200 to 1,800 World War II merchant mariners still alive out of the 250,000 who served. They would now be in their 90s or older.
Mercaldi and Jack Standley, a Beverly resident who also served in the Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War and was classmates with Mercaldi at Maine Maritime Academy in 1966, recently gave a Merchant Marine flag to Beverly Veteran Services Officer David Perinchief to fly at Beverly City Hall.
“I’m not looking for anything myself,” Mercaldi said. “It’s just that these guys did so much and got so little. They deserve to be recognized before they’re gone.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.