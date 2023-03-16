BOSTON — Hundreds of state-funded child care providers could shut down unless lawmakers approve a massive spending increase for early education programs, according to state education officials.
Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler told lawmakers during a Monday hearing of the Joint Ways and Means Committee that the state needs to spend at least $475 million to extend a pandemic-era child care grant program, or risk the possible closures of hundreds of early education providers.
“Without a continuation of these grants, we’re looking at a serious swath of child care closures across our state,” Tutwiler told the panel.
He said the Commonwealth Cares for Children program, which has provided grants to nearly 7,500 child care providers since 2021, has proven to be a crucial tool to stabilize early education and care providers impacted by the pandemic.
Nearly one in 10 so-called “C3” stabilization grant recipients would be forced to close their doors without additional funding, he said.
“The grants have allowed providers to continue to operate and provide critical education and care for young children across the state despite increasing operational costs and challenges in workforce recruitment and retention,” he told the committee.
Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw told lawmakers that an estimated 700 programs would need to shut down without an extension of the grant money, which would eliminate about 15,000 spots in the programs.
As part of her preliminary budget plan, Gov. Maura Healey is seeking $1.48 billion for the Department of Early Education and Care, which her administration has called a “historic” increase of 25% over the current fiscal year. That includes the $475 million to extend the C3 grant program.
The Ways and Means Committee is hearing testimony on Healey’s budget proposal before the House releases its own version of the $55.5 billion spending plan.
During Monday’s hearing at UMass Amherst, early education advocates praised the C3 grant program and urged lawmakers to approve additional funding and make the grants a permanent part of the annual state budget.
Overall, the lack of child care options in Massachusetts is costing working families, some of whom are spending 20% to 40% of their annual income on programs.
The average cost of child care is more than $20,000 a year in Massachusetts, the most expensive state in the nation, only behind Washington, D.C., and well above the national average of $15,888, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
Working families as a whole are losing an estimated $1.7 million a year in wages from not being able to show up for work because they can’t find or afford child care services, the report noted.
Meanwhile, employers are losing an estimated $812 million a year in productivity and worker turnover because of the shortage of options, according to the report, while the state government is missing out on $188 million a year in tax revenue.
Many child care centers are financially strained following the 2020 shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and advocates say low compensation and the rising costs of caring for children are putting some providers out of business.
Meanwhile, providers are struggling to retain workers in an industry where the pay is traditionally low and the risk of getting sick is now elevated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates say.
Compounding the lack of options are changes in the workforce and other factors that have seen fewer people looking to work in the child care industry.
Tutwiler said the administration’s proposed spending for early education is aimed at ensuring that early learners “have classrooms where they can thrive, regardless of their background” and that families “have the child care they need to participate in the workforce, and grow and strengthen the economy.”
“It’s clear that early education is more than an educational opportunity,” he told the panel on Monday. “It’s become an economic imperative.”
