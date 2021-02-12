BOSTON — State officials will begin accepting electronically filed income tax returns on Friday, consistent with the IRS opening date for federal returns.
The Department of Revenue announced its plans Thursday and referred people to its website, which includes taxpayer and preparer resources, including FAQs, free e-file options, and information on locating free tax help.
The department also has a Where's My Refund? application where people can find out their refund status.
Returns for Massachusetts taxpayers must be filed electronically or postmarked by midnight on Thursday, April 15.