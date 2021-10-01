DANVERS — State police say they are investigating a fatal crash on I-95 northbound this morning.

MassDOT posted a Twitter alert just before 9 a.m. to report a crash with serious injuries in Danvers on the northbound side of the highway. The two left lanes were closed and motorists were told to expect traffic delays.

A photo from the scene shows a sedan with a smashed windshield, where a projectile reportedly went through the glass.

State police confirmed that it was a piece of metal that had come off another vehicle.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you