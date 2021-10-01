DANVERS — State police say they are investigating a fatal crash on I-95 northbound this morning.
MassDOT posted a Twitter alert just before 9 a.m. to report a crash with serious injuries in Danvers on the northbound side of the highway. The two left lanes were closed and motorists were told to expect traffic delays.
A photo from the scene shows a sedan with a smashed windshield, where a projectile reportedly went through the glass.
State police confirmed that it was a piece of metal that had come off another vehicle.
This incident involves a piece of metal that came off one vehicle and went through windshield of another, causing fatal injury. We will provide update later today when appropriate. Pls note we have not made notifications yet & ask any media on scene not to show victim’s vehicle. https://t.co/2XJPzi6yqk— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021