DANVERS — A man was seriously injured when he jumped or fell from an overpass onto Route 114 following a two-car crash in Danvers on Thursday.
State police said the man, a 34-year-old from Chelsea, jumped or fell from an overpass on Route 1 northbound and landed on the roadway of Route 114, approximately 20 feet below. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to a hospital with "potential injuries," spokesman Dave Procopio said.
The crash took place on Route 1 northbound and involved a 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle and a 2006 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle. The Chelsea man was driving the Ford Escape.
Troopers from the State Police barracks in Danvers responded to the scene at 9:18 a.m. Procopio said the circumstances and facts of the crash are under investigation.