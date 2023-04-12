BOSTON — State regulators are considering whether to allow kiosks for sports betting at bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and other locations.
The state Gaming Commission said it plans to hire a private consultant to conduct a study “on the feasibility, and potential impact, of allowing retail locations in the commonwealth to operate sports wagering kiosks.”
“Sports betting kiosks can deliver expanded and more convenient access,” the five-member commission said in a letter to lawmakers outlining the plans. “Sports betting Kiosks can accept cash, winning tickets, and vouchers, and grant full access to all sports propositions and pari-mutuel horse racing.”
The kiosks allow gamblers to place sports wagers without going to a betting window at one of the casinos. Like ATMs, they can be installed in bars and restaurants and other locations where they’re likely to draw players.
Regulators noted that at least nine other states that have sports betting, including Connecticut, Delaware and Kansas, have authorized freestanding kiosks to take wagers.
They pointed out that the kiosks can programmed to include tools for compliance with required currency transaction and book wagering reports.
Once the commission hires a consultant, the study will look at issues such as the “economic impact of the existing sports wagering market on retail establishments that serve alcoholic beverages for on premises consumption, such as restaurants and bars.”
Critics say only allowing kiosks at three casinos puts Massachusetts in a competitive disadvantage as the multimillion dollar industry takes shape.
“For comparison, Ohio, which launched sports betting Jan. 1, now has 866 sports betting kiosks,” PlayMA, an industry affiliated website, noted in a recent post. “The Buckeye State has the country’s most extensive kiosk presence, dispatching the machines at sports bars, bowling alleys and gas stations across the state.”
In Massachusetts there are 156 betting kiosks located at the casinos, more than half of them at Encore Boston Harbor, according to the gaming commission.
In-person sports betting got underway at the state’s three casinos in late January. Mobile betting was launched in March with six sportsbooks authorized by state gaming regulators to accept online wagers through websites and apps on users’ smartphones, tablets and other electronic gadgets.
But the state Gaming Commission is still considering additional regulations for the industry to set restrictions on marketing and other issues related to sports betting. Among them is whether to add more sports betting kiosks.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older in August, and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in revenue from bets, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
Supporters of the law say it will raise much-needed tax revenue for state and local governments, and help eliminate illegal bookmaking operations.
Critics say the state’s foray into betting on professional sports comes with the risk of increasing problem gambling, particularly among young bettors. They argue a proliferation of sports betting kiosks with mean more problem gamblers.
To date, 36 states and Washington, D.C., legalized sports betting since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling, according to the American Gaming Association, a trade group.