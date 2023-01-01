BEVERLY — The state has outlined just what steps Beverly Hospital will have to take to preserve local midwifery care following the hospital’s controversial closure of the North Shore Birth Center.
The guidelines were released in a memorandum of understanding between Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH), the hospital’s parent company, and the state’s attorney general’s office Friday.
They include grant money for a new birth center, broader midwife and maternal care access and training in local hospitals in its system, and two new maternal and family care advisory councils, among other stipulations.
“This memorandum reflects the agreement of the (attorney general) and BILH as to how BILH will maintain access to substantially similar services as were previously provided at the birth center,” the memorandum read.
A third-party monitor will track BILH’s compliance with the memorandum and report back to the attorney general’s office annually with its findings.
Midwives, mothers and activists have fought to save the center since the hospital announced in May that it would close it due to staffing shortages. While they succeeded in putting that decision on hold, the center shuttered on Dec. 1 following 42 years of helping thousands of mothers give birth.
Emilee Regan was one of the mothers. Now a member of the Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center, she said the group is grateful for Attorney General Maura Healey’s continued work to monitor Beverly Hospital.
“This is a really important step forward that there is accountability for the hospital to follow through on the commitment it's made, but also to ensure that they're able to maintain the high quality of care that was provided at the birth center,” Regan said.
Under the memorandum, BILH is required to provide $1.5 million in grant money to support the reopening, expansion or creation of local birth centers. It will also have to lease out the center’s former free-standing building on Beverly Hospital’s campus to an independent and certified nurse midwifery practice for three years.
Beverly Hospital must install a birthing tub in 2023 and train all obstetricians, certified nurse midwives and labor and delivery nurses on its use within four months of delivery of the tub. The utilization of the tub and the number of requests for a water birth that go unfulfilled because the tub is not available must also be reported to the third-party monitor, according to the memorandum.
A third-party review of Beverly Hospital’s maternity program will be conducted in 2023 in compliance with the memorandum “with input from external experts on maternal health, midwifery and the birth center model of care,” the memorandum said.
This review will examine patient safety data, clinical outcomes, patients’ access to obstetricians and nurse midwives, and patients’ satisfaction with their birth experience and providers’ respect for their birth plans, according to the memorandum.
“BILH will cause Beverly Hospital to implement policies and procedures consistent with the review’s findings to improve access to high-quality midwifery care and low-intervention birthing services for patients in the Beverly Hospital service area,” the memorandum said.
BILH agreed to expand midwifery services in Beverly Hospital and its midwife practices in Lynn and Salem by hiring at least three more non-OB/GYN clinicians within these facilities over the next year. If the third party review finds unmet needs for midwives at Beverly Hospital, that location will have to hire at least two additional midwives.
The Lynn location must also expand its Spanish service offerings in 2023, the memorandum said.
BILH will establish a system-wide Maternal Quality Council that includes physicians, nurses, midwives and other health care professionals.
This council will meet at least once a quarter and publish an annual report on its activities — as will the newly created Maternal-Newborn Patient and Family Advisory Council that is also required by the memorandum.
The two councils will work together to “improve patient experience, quality and safety, health equity, and population health outcomes for birthing people across the Eastern Massachusetts region,” the memorandum said.
The agreement will also ensure that Beverly Hospital OB-GYN providers can identify and address postpartum mental health and substance use disorders, the document said. This includes training for obstetricians, midwives and pediatricians about encouraging and informing mothers on how to use the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program.
But the memorandum won’t fix every issue created by the center’s closure, Regan said.
“From Day One, there's been two things that we've been calling for and working toward,” Regan said. “The first is guaranteed access to a midwifery model of care. The second is access to an out-of-hospital birth choice. And neither of those things are a reality today for patients in Beverly.”
The campaign started a gofundme page last month to raise $50,000 to help cover legal and administrative costs. About $8,600 had been donated as of Friday.
“We are going to continue our work until those (our demands) are a reality,” Regan said. “We're grateful to have this added level of accountability through the memorandum of understanding.”
