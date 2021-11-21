For at least one weekend, the North Shore could rightly proclaim itself to be Titletown USA in terms of high school sports glory.
Two teams — the Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer squad and the Ipswich High girls soccer club — each brought home the first state championships in their history by winning their respective Division 4 crowns on Saturday.
Another program accustomed to bringing home championship hardware, the St. John's Prep cross country team, did so again after winning the All-State Meet once again.
On the football field, Pingree finished its season unbeaten after winning the Mark Conroy Bowl in overtime of the New England Prep School Athletic Conference playoffs.
Additionally, both Marblehead (Division 3) and Swampscott (Division 5) punched their ticket to their respective Super Bowls, to be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough the week after Thanksgiving.
