BOSTON — Massachusetts is preparing to borrow billions of dollars more to help replenish a state fund that pays out unemployment benefits.
The borrowing, which is authorized by the state Legislature, is aimed at addressing a structural deficit in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has ballooned in the past two years following a crush of pandemic-fueled layoffs and business closures.
The balance of the trust fund was estimated at more than $2.6 billion at the end of March, according to the latest report from the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The money comes from employer contributions and federal loans obtained by the state government.
But the positive balance masks the trust fund's structural deficit, with the state already owing about $1.7 billion to the federal government to repay loans meant to fund the jobless benefits system during the pandemic. It also owes about $415 million in credits to employers for overpayments into the system.
To help pay off the debt and improve the fund's solvency, the state plans to borrow more money by issuing up to $2.6 billion in bonds, according to the report.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Laid off workers also received money from federal pandemic unemployment programs.
To date, the Baker administration has borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying jobless claims.
But dire warnings about the impact of the ballooning trust fund deficit spurred Beacon Hill to come up with plans to address the revenue shortfalls.
Last year, the Legislature authorized the Baker administration to borrow up to $7 billion from the federal government to help keep the trust fund afloat.
A pandemic relief bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December diverts $500 million in federal funds and surplus revenue to reduce the fund's deficit.
Business leaders, however, have complained that the relief falls short of the amount needed to reduce the jobless fund's estimated $6 billion long-term deficit without sticking employers with increased contributions.
Baker filed a proposal to divert $1 billion from surplus revenues and pandemic relief funds to help pay down the trust fund deficit. But lawmakers haven't taken action on the bill.
Red ink in the state’s trust fund has driven up insurance rates that private employers pay into the unemployment trust fund. Legislation signed by Baker last year was meant to ease the impact on businesses, but many have still been hit with higher contribution rates.
Managers of the state trust fund currently plan to spread the cost of replenishing the fund over the next 20 years.
This year, employers are projected to pay more than $1.5 billion in contributions to the trust fund. Over the next four years, businesses will pay more than $5.1 billion into the fund, according to estimates from state labor officials.
Greg Sullivan, a senior analyst with the Pioneer Institute, a Boston think tank, said that despite the state's borrowing, businesses will be saddled with the cost of digging the government out of the hole for years to come.
"They're putting a a $5 billion deficit on the backs of employers, who will have to bear the brunt of it," he said. "It's like throwing an anchor to a drowning man."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.