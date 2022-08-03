BOSTON — The state’s subsidized health insurance system is slated for its largest expansion in nearly a decade after lawmakers brushed aside Gov. Charlie Baker’s objections to approve the plan.
Approved by the Legislature in the final days of its two-year session, the plan calls for a two-year pilot program expanding eligibility for ConnectorCare, the state’s subsidized health insurance program.
Once the program gets underway in June 2023, coverage would be offered to individuals and families earning up to 500% of the federal poverty level, or about $139,000 for a family of four. The current level is 300% of the poverty level.
Advocates say the program would offer lower premiums and deductibles, as well as other subsidies to families, which offer ConnectorCare coverage to another 37,000 individuals who currently don’t qualify.
The expansion targets middle-income individuals and households who make too much money to qualify for coverage from MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, but are still struggling to afford the cost of private health plans.
Baker sought to block the changes with an amendment to the state’s $52.7 billion budget, which he signed Thursday. He argued that the state needs more time to study the plan before moving ahead.
“While I agree with the goal of providing individuals and families with affordable coverage options, there are significant variables and factors that need to be considered before such a pilot can be implemented,” he wrote in a veto letter.
Baker cited the potential impact on carriers and enrollees, the availability of federal funding and subsidies, and system changes “that would need to be implemented to support such a program” and “minimize market disruption and ensure fiscal and operational viability.”
“In addition, there are a significant number of people who are currently eligible for subsidized health plans through the Connector but who have not taken advantage of those options,” Baker wrote. “I believe maximizing the uptake of those currently eligible should be a priority.”
But lawmakers overrode Baker’s objections less than a day later, restoring the expansion pilot to the budget.
The move will cost $140 million to $150 million over the two-year period, according to estimates. But supporters say the state has accrued savings from enhanced federal subsidies for health insurance provided during the pandemic, which will more than cover the cost of the pilot program.
The ConnectorCare program, which was created as part of the state’s landmark 2006 health care law, offers low-premium plans with no deductible and limited cost-sharing to about 150,000 members.
The changes approved by lawmakers will be the largest expansion of state subsidized coverage since the implementation of the federal Affordable Care Act in 2014, advocates say.
The move is backed by the Massachusetts Medical Society, which represents physicians. Dr. Theodore Calianos, the society’s president, said the changes will “allow more of our patients to have high-quality insurance while reducing out-of-pocket costs at a time in which so many individuals and families need help.”
Massachusetts law requires people to have health coverage, and the state boasts one of the highest insurance coverage rates in the nation. But advocates said studies have shown at least a quarter of residents have “unmet health care needs” due to high costs, and more than half face challenges affording care.
Still, critics say it would create a “cliff” when the two-year pilot project expires, forcing the state to either come up with funds to continue the subsidies or drop coverage for tens of thousands who received it as part of the expansion.
Josh Archambault, director of health care policy at the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, said the move will be a “blank check” for the insurance industry and could end up “crowding out” employer-based coverage as more people migrate to state-subsidized plans.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.