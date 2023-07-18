BOSTON — After more than 15 years of litigation, the state will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit filed by hundreds of Black and Hispanic law enforcement officers who claimed they were forced to take a racially biased promotional exam.
The settlement money is tucked into a nearly $700 million supplemental budget approved by the House of Representatives late last week and set to be taken up by the Senate this week. The bill is meant to keep the state running as lawmakers finalize a budget for the next fiscal year, which is more than two weeks late.
In May, state Superior Court Associate Justice Douglas Wilkins signed off on the settlement after he issued a a previous ruling that the promotional exam amounted to a discriminatory process against Black and Hispanic candidates applying for police sergeant positions in police departments.
Under the terms of the settlement, Black and Hispanic Boston police officers who are eligible for compensation will each be receiving $60,000, while those serving in police departments located outside of the city will be getting $45,000 each.
The legal challenge, filed in 2009, included about 600 current and former officers from Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen, Springfield and Worcester, as well as MBTA police, who took the exam between 2005 and 2012, according to court filings. Claims for compensation from the settlement were due by May 3.
In court documents, Justice Wilkins said his review of the legal challenge determined that the Massachusetts Human Resources Division failed to implement policies to reduce adverse impact on Black and Hispanic candidates vying for promotion through the exam system.
Wilkins said a review of hiring by police departments showed that white officers performed better on the exams and have been promoted at higher rates off the resulting score-ranked lists of candidates. In some major cities, no minorities were promoted to the rank of sergeant during the years covered in the lawsuit.
Wilkins said the state agency was aware that its exams had a disparate impact on minority candidates, but did nothing to change it.
“The false appearance of a fair process created inaccurate beliefs and created unwarranted expectations among candidates in appointing authorities,” Wilkins wrote in the 75-page brief outlining his conclusions. “Those beliefs and expectations have had a life of their own in perpetuating a discriminatory system that has injured qualified candidates and deprived the public of the benefits of having the best qualified police sergeants.”
The settlement, negotiated by Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office and lawyers representing the officers, calls on the state to design a new promotional exam that measures skills needed to serve as a police sergeant.
In a statement, Campbell said the settlement will “resolve this longstanding litigation with meaningful and substantial compensation” and vowed to “work with all interested parties to ensure that police hiring and promotion are more equitable and fair across the commonwealth.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.