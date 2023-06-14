BOSTON — Lawmakers are being pushed to update the state’s admissions policies for vocational schools amid claims they are still cherry picking higher performing students, while weeding out minorities and low-income applicants.
Several proposals heard Monday by the Legislature’s Committee on Education would require the state’s 28 vocational and technical schools to use lotteries to fill limited classroom openings.
Currently, applicants are ranked on their academic, attendance and disciplinary records. But advocates say the selective admission policies used by vocational schools are rejecting minorities and low-income students in favor of higher performing white students.
“The bottom line is that all students with the passion, talent and desire for a trade, who have successfully completed 8th grade, should have a fair shot at admissions to a vocational school or program,” Marian Albert, an attorney with the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, told the panel on Monday.
Many of the students who graduate from the schools end up going to college instead of entering the construction trades or service industries, advocates say, which defeats the purpose of a vocational education.
Advocates point to the latest admissions data showing that of those attend vocational and technical schools in the current school year, nearly 70% were white, compared to about 55% minorities. Only 44% of students admitted in the current school year were English language learners, they said.
School administrators say they’ve taken steps to diversify student bodies by updating their policies to comply with state regulations.
Those changes ranged from already doing away with the traditional system of ranking applicants on their academic, attendance and disciplinary records, to increasing bilingual staff and allowing interviews as part of the application process.
Some schools, including the Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers, are testing out a lottery system in parts of the admissions process, according to the report.
A recent survey by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators found nearly 97% of the state’s regional vocational-technical and agricultural high schools have made changes in admissions policies, practices or staffing in recent years.
Nearly 55,000 Massachusetts high school students are enrolled in career and technical education programs. An estimated 6,000 students are on waiting lists to get into the schools, according to state admissions data.
For years, education reform advocates, lawmakers and local officials have called on state education leaders to mandate that vocational schools use lotteries, like other schools, to fill limited classroom openings.
In February, the Vocational Education Justice Coalition filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of prospective vocational students alleging that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has “persistently failed to properly interpret the civil rights laws” in its statewide admissions policies.
The complaint asks the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights to suspend any federal education funding to the state unless it prohibits the schools from utilizing “discriminatory admissions criteria” and to require a “more equitable admission process” for students.
That has allowed vocational and technical schools to continue using “unvalidated criteria that disproportionately exclude students in protected classes,” lawyers for the coalition allege in the 181-page complaint.
“The result is public school admissions processes that begin to resemble those at selective private schools — where students are ‘rank ordered’ on various exclusionary criteria and then offered admission based on their point score,” they wrote.
To be sure, legislation that would set up a lottery system has been filed in several consecutive legislative sessions, but the effort has failed to win traction.
In 2021, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley singled out six vocational schools that had “enrollment discrepancies” between their student demographics and those of the traditional high schools in their communities.
He sent letters to the schools asking them to voluntarily make changes to admissions policies “that may be impacting equitable student access.”
Municipal leaders, including Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, had called on the state to scrap the current admissions policies.
Instead, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education adopted new regulations requiring vocational schools to adopt “data-informed admissions policies” to promote “equitable access” to the programs. Under the rules, the equity plans will be subject to annual approval by local school committees.
But advocates say the data shows that those changes have done little to even out disparities in school admissions.
