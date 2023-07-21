BOSTON — The state’s watchdogs have spent only a fraction of $1.5 million in funding they received more than two years ago to provide fiscal oversight of billions of dollars in federal pandemic-related aid flowing into the state.
Data from the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance shows that the Attorney General’s Office, comptroller, state auditor, and inspector general’s office have only spent $187,643 of the money the Legislature allocated in 2021 as part of a reserve fund to pay for audits, investigations and other oversight of COVID-19 spending.
The Inspector General’s Office has spent the most out of the four agencies as of June 30 at $174,943 of its $375,000 share; while the state auditor’s office has spent only $13,700, according to the figures.
The AG and Comptroller’s offices haven’t used any of their $375,000 allocations from the oversight reserve fund, records show.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said the data is “concerning” and raises questions about how much oversight the state has provided to billions of dollars in federal funding received since the outset of the pandemic.
“When we’re talking about money of this magnitude there needs to be absolute accountability and transparency, which is why we appropriated this $1.5 million,” the Gloucester Republican said. “We need to account for these dollars, not only to maintain the integrity of state spending, but also our relationship with the federal government.”
Tarr said ongoing scrutiny of pandemic-related spending is “crucial” in the wake of revelations that the state Department of Unemployment Assistance wrongly used $2.5 billion in federal money to fund state unemployment benefits. The accounting mistake was only recently disclosed.
“This illustrates the importance of having careful scrutiny and analysis of all the pandemic relief the state has received,” he said.
To be sure, watchdog agencies say they have been conducting investigations, audits and other activities related to pandemic funds, much of it from their own budgets. None disclosed specific information about spending on oversight.
A spokesman for Comptroller William McNamara said his office has compiled financial information and developed training for state agencies using federal pandemic aid and is identifying potential fraud as part of “the course of normal business” using general appropriations from the agency’s budget.
“From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic the Office of the Comptroller established guidelines, policies, and procedures for agencies to follow to ensure the safeguarding and accurate reporting of Federal COVID-19 fund expenditures,” according to a statement from the agency.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro, said they have been conducting investigations and reviews of pandemic relief funds since fall 2020, using a mix of oversight money and general budgetary funds.
Those efforts continue, she said, through the office’s pandemic funding oversight unit, which coordinates with state and local governments, companies and individuals on reviews and investigations.
“He believes that prevention is a big piece of our mission, so we are offering and expanding access to more training,” Kimball wrote in a statement. “We have offered some free webinars on best practices and rules associated with use of ARPA funds and just announced a few more.”
The IG’s office also publicly disclosed several investigations, including a case against a Haverhill woman who is accused of fraudulently receiving more than $50,000 in federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds by submitting bogus rental assistance applications for people who weren’t living in her two-family home.
The oversight money was allocated by the Legislature in 2021 as billions of dollars in pandemic aid was flowing into the state from the American Rescue Plan Act and other pandemic programs. The funds were available initially until Dec. 31, 2022, but lawmakers extended the deadline to use the oversight money until June 30.
In March, Shapiro asked members of the Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee to extend the deadline for using the funds to June 30, 2027, to give his office more time to “broaden and deepen” pandemic oversight.
Spokespersons for Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Beacon Hill’s independent watchdogs say the state needs to provide more oversight of COVID-19 spending, pointing out that fiscal accountability doesn’t end after the pandemic relief money is allocated.
“While the pandemic may seem in the rear view mirror, accountability must stay front and center for the billions of dollars in public funds the state was entrusted to spend,” said Mary Connaughton, chief operating officer for the Pioneer Institute, a Boston think tank. “If these agencies don’t provide oversight, who will?”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.