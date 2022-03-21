BOSTON — As state officials try to jump-start interest in electric vehicles to help blunt the impact of climate change, utility regulators are considering plans from power companies to expand the charging infrastructure to support the shift.
A 2021 law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker required publicly regulated utilities to submit plans to expand electric vehicle infrastructure. The requirement seeks to help the state cut tailpipe pollution and meet a mandated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
National Grid, Eversource and Unitil, the state’s largest electric utilities, have pitched plans to comply with the new requirements by supplying electric vehicles with more options for charging up.
The state Department of Public Utilities will hold public hearings on the proposals through Friday. The hearings will be livestreamed on the agency’s website.
One issue that has come up during the deliberations is whether all charging stations should be “accessible” to the general public to plug into for a charge.
Tesla, which has intervened in the proceedings, has asked regulators to approve the installation of “proprietary” charging stations, alongside regular chargers, that can be only used by motorists driving their high-end electric vehicles.
“Electric vehicles that charge on proprietary networks confer the same environmental benefits as all other EVs,” William Ehrlich, the policy adviser for Tesla, wrote in testimony to state regulators. “Access to convenient and affordable charging infrastructure that provides a great customer experience is a critical component necessary to enable transport electrification.”
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, which is also reviewing the utilities plans, has recommended that regulators adopt New York’s definition of “publicly accessible” that requires charging stations to be available to any EV operators to use without paying an access fee, except in municipal parking lots.
Tesla officials say they support public accessibility to the stations but argue against restricting fees to access chargers, especially if it is located in a parking facility administered by a private company.
National Grid is seeking approval for a $278 million plan to install charging stations to facilitate electric fleets and other large vehicles. Eversource has proposed a $190 million plan to build the “electric backbone” for expanding EV use statewide. Both utilities are also asking for changes in commercial rates for electric charging.
Massachusetts is required to cut its carbon footprint by 100% of 1990 levels by 2050 to comply with the Global Warming Solutions Act, a state law adopted years ago.
At least 42% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions come from trucks and personal vehicles, and the Baker administration has targeted vehicle emissions to reach those climate change goals.
About 18,000 electric vehicles drive on Massachusetts roads, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The state hopes that number swells to 300,000 by 2024.
The state plans to adopt California zero emissions policy that will require all new passenger vehicles sold in the state starting in 2035 be zero-emission vehicles.
Last month, the Baker administration rolled out a new grant program that will provide more than $13 million in funding to local governments and private businesses to install charging stations in parking lots.
The grants cover up to 100% of the costs to acquire new properties and install electric vehicle charging stations at government-owned properties and 80% at other locations, or up to $50,000 per charging port, according to the Baker administration.
Funding for the new program comes from the state’s share of a $2.9 billion settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice over the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. The settlement requires Massachusetts to devote 15% of its $75 million share of the money toward EV charging infrastructure.
The state also offers tax rebates for the purchase of e-vehicles to encourage more people to make the switch.
Meanwhile, a $9.7 billion multi-year infrastructure bond bill rolled out last week by the Baker administration includes money for charging stations, providing assistance to companies to switch to EV fleets and electrifying school buses.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.