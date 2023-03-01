MARBLEHEAD — The state’s Department of Labor Relations is moving forward on a complaint against town leaders in their handling of three matters regarding personnel, including a custodian who was exposed to asbestos during a routine painting job gone wrong.
But it won’t be until more than a year from now that a hearing is held on the complaint, where “the parties will have the opportunity to provide evidence in support of their respective positions regarding the allegations contained in the complaint,” wrote Thatcher Kezer, Marblehead’s new town administrator, in a statement.
The state’s Department of Labor Relations recently issued a three-count complaint against the town of Marblehead, while also dismissing an information-based charge made by the Marblehead Municipal Employees Union that was resolved previously. The dismissed issue is related to information the town did not turn over until after the complaint was filed by the union and just before a hearing with the state.
The first of the three counts (each is for a separate alleged infraction) deals with Marblehead custodian Ed Medeiros, 60, and the town’s handling of an incident that could ultimately impact the health of his household.
Last May, Medeiros was tasked with painting a closet at the town’s Mary Alley building, one of two historic buildings housing Marblehead’s municipal functions. While scraping the walls of the closet ahead of painting, insulation protecting a pipe above his head crumbled apart, raining down onto him.
From there, alleges the complaint, the union asked on eight separate dates for information tied to the incident, including records about asbestos in the building, a copy of the town’s “risk assessment plan,” and more. Town leaders “did not provide the union with the requested information ... until after the union filed this charge with the DLR,” the complaint reads.
Now, Medeiros’ case heads to arbitration “to find whether the town sent my member into an unsafe environment, and we believe they did,” said Theresa “Terri” Tauro, president of the union.
“We’re trying to make sure there’s a paper trail so, if anything happens to Ed, he’s taken care of and the family is taken care of,” Tauro said. “The timeline, from when they weren’t providing us the information... that was the time we needed to get Ed to the doctor, needed to see if his house was contaminated, because he went to his home twice covered in asbestos.
“We weren’t able to do that for him, and that’s damage that we’ll never get back,” Tauro continued. “The timeline is horrible. At this point, I don’t know why the town is fighting it either. At this point, they should be trying to work with the union instead of going to a hearing.”
The other two counts in the complaint involve changes to union job details and family and medical leave, both of which the state determined are “mandatory subjects of bargaining” that the union is entitled to.
The notice of the complaint and request to schedule a hearing were posted Feb. 7, and it stipulated that the two sides agree to three dates between April 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024, to hold the hearing.
Kezer, in his response, said that what he could say was limited “due to the fact that these issues are a matter of negotiations.”
“On June 7, 2022, the day after I commenced my employment as the Town Administrator for Marblehead, the Marblehead Municipal Employees Union began filing charges with the DLR alleging unfair labor practices,” Kezer wrote. “The DLR conducted an investigation and issued a Complaint of Prohibited Practice and Partial Dismissal. The town will be filing its response to the complaint and a hearing will be scheduled for 2024, during which the parties will have the opportunity to provide evidence in support of their respective positions regarding the allegations contained in the complaint.”