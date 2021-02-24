BOSTON (AP) — Boston police and firefighters responded to the scene of an apparent construction accident in the city's Financial District on Wednesday morning in which critical injuries were reported.

A crane was brought in to lift the truck off a trench on High Street and a technical rescue team responded, according to broadcast reports.

Sgt. Detective John Boyle told the Boston Herald that the injuries are life-threatening.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene.

High Street was closed from Oliver Street to Surface Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

