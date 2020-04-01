Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain. High 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.