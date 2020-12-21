45 cold-stunned sea turtles being treated in Mississippi

In this photo provided by the Mississippi Aquarium, veterinary staffers at the aquarium in Gulfport check the condition of an endangered Kempâs ridley sea turtle. Itâs among more than 800 turtles that have been washed up in New England, injured and ill from the cold â" and among 75 being treated at the aquarium, the Institute for Marine Mammal Study in Gulfport, and the Audubon Nature Center in New Orleans. Turtles arrived in Mississippi on Dec. 14, and in New Orleans in November. (Mississippi Aquarium via AP)