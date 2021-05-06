BOSTON - Though the timing for a necessary legislative vote is still uncertain, proponents of the constitutional amendment to impose a surtax on household income over $1 million launched a campaign Wednesday to grow and solidify what they said is already strong support for the idea that could go before voters in 2022.
Democrats on Beacon Hill have been pursuing the tax policy change for years and supporters say the surtax could generate more than $2 billion per year for education and transportation in Massachusetts without dipping into the pockets of most residents.
But critics have long said it could prompt wealthy residents to move out of the Bay State and encourage employers to steer clear of Massachusetts, especially as remote work trends become a more normal part of society.
"Working families here in the commonwealth are tapped out with the high cost of housing, health care, transportation, child care and other day-to-day expenses. ... Although they would greatly benefit from greatly increased public investments in K-12, preschool, higher ed, and a better transportation system, they cannot afford to pay any higher taxes to fund these investments," Sen. Jason Lewis, the Senate co-sponsor of the amendment, said.
"Wealthy families that have benefited the most from the economic growth of the past four decades, and over the past year during the pandemic, can certainly afford to pay slightly higher income taxes to fund these critical investments."
As its formally kicked off its campaign Wednesday, Raise Up Massachusetts also said 73 percent of the 600 Massachusetts residents who responded to an online questionnaire said they support adding a 4 percent surtax on annual household income greater than $1 million.
A MassINC poll of registered voters found similar levels of support late last year. In June 2019, House and Senate members voted 147-48 in favor of the amendment (H 86) that would impose the 4 percent surtax on income above $1 million.
The change is proposed as an amendment to the constitution because the constitution currently requires that a tax on income be applied evenly to all residents. The state income tax rate is currently 5 percent. The amendment must also win at least 101 votes of support among the 200 state legislators at a Constitutional Convention in the current legislative session in order to go before voters on the November 2022 ballot.
Rep. Jim O'Day, who co-sponsored the amendment in the House, said no date has been chosen for the Constitutional Convention to consider the income surtax amendment proposal.
There is a joint session of the House and Senate planned for May 12, but O'Day suggested the surtax will not be up for debate next week.
"I was hopeful that maybe it would be May or June for us to have the Constitutional Convention. That's not to say we wouldn't, but I'm more apt to think that that timeline it would probably be sometime September, October, November," he said.
