BOSTON — State lawmakers are being pressured to update municipal foreclosure laws in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down regulations allowing states to seize equity from homeowners who fall behind on their property tax bills.
The state is among a dozen, plus Washington D.C., with tax foreclosure laws allowing local governments or investors to take dramatically more than what is owed from homeowners who slip into default.
But the state Attorney General’s office told members of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday that statutes dealing with municipal tax foreclosure are now considered unconstitutional based on the May high court ruling, saying there is an “urgent need” to update them.
Amber Villa, chief of the AG’s neighborhood renewal division, said the state’s current property tax lien foreclosure laws “undermines home ownership and strict equity earned by homeowners.”
“This has a profound impact on countless families across Massachusetts, including elderly homeowners and communities of color,” she told the panel.
Several bills before the Revenue Committee call for updating the policies to prevent local governments and private entities from profiting off of foreclosure sales. The AG’s office didn’t specify which bill they were backing, if any, but said the changes must protect property owners.
Under Massachusetts foreclosure law, cities and towns can sell or keep tax liens on delinquent properties. The lienholder — whether it’s a local government or investor — can file for foreclosure once the debt is six months old.
Once a property is foreclosed on, the lienholder gets a deed and can keep or sell it. A lienholder can keep profits from the sale, under the law.
A report by Pacific Legal Foundation last year found homeowners in Massachusetts and other states collectively lost more than $777 million in savings on more than 5,600 homes based on their market value, above what they owed in taxes. On average, homeowners lost 86% of their equity, the group said.
Local governments, which often sell properties for a fraction of market value, collected about $26 million more than they were owed on about 1,300 homes, the report notes.
But in a May ruling, the Supreme Court sided with Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old Minnesota woman, concerning her claim that a county government violated the Constitution by keeping a $25,000 profit when it sold her home in a tax foreclosure sale.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling that taxpayers are only required to pay the government what it is owed and anything beyond that is an unconstitutional taking of property.
“The taxpayer must render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s but no more,” Roberts wrote in the unanimous ruling.
The ruling could impact several pending cases in Massachusetts, including a federal lawsuit filed in January by a Bolton alpaca farmer, who argues the town violated his constitutional rights by making a $310,000 profit from the sale of his property to pay a $60,000 delinquent tax bill.
But First Assistant Attorney General Pat Moore told members of the Revenue Committee on Thursday that there are a number of pending cases in the state’s land court and other judicial venues related to the foreclosure laws, which will “likely” result in them being struck down.
“Whether the land court, or another court where this issue has been raised, will rule on this issue in days, weeks or a few months is not clear, but the Tyler decision ensures that time is very near,” he said. “So the message from our office is that the time is now to fix this statute.”
