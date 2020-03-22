The Merrimack Valley gas disaster on Sept. 13, 2018, destroyed Mona and Dean Thornhill’s North Andover home.
Married for 45 years, the couple endured a tedious rebuild and replacement of 85% of their belongings spanning many months that followed.
Finally, on Dec. 31, 2019, the Thornhills moved back to 30 East Water St. and readied to start the new year.
Now after spending 15 months away, the Thornhills can’t leave their home due to the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, which causes severe respiratory illness and possible death.
“We have to stay here. It’s almost as painful as not being able to be here,” Mona Thornhill explained, pointing to the irony of their situation.
Across the Merrimack Valley, victims of the gas disaster, many who are still struggling to recover emotionally and financially, were dealt an added blow as strict conditions and orders went into effect this week due to the pandemic.
Nationally, people were encouraged to stay put and work from home, if possible. Increased hand washing was recommended and restaurants and bars could no longer serve dine-in customers — only take-out or delivered meals.
“I hate to say this, but we unfortunately have that experience of being forced closed. We got through that,” said John Ingalls, chef and owner of Palmers Tavern and Restaurant in Andover.
“We feel we can do it again,” Ingalls said this week.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, whose city was hard hit by the gas disaster, said there was a deja vu feeling for him, especially as Gov. Charlie Baker announced emergency plans and policies.
“There’s definitely a flashback sense to it,” said Rivera, whose family was personally effected during the disaster. “But we also have some great muscle memory on how to support people.”
Lessons learned during the gas disaster allowed Rivera to immediately re-assign members of his staff “to reach out to residents and businesses.”
“To soften the blow of humanity,” he said.
A Code Red Reverse 911 system, which was installed after the gas disaster, is now available to relay critical information. And various city departments, along with Lawrence General Hospital paramedics, “are now so familiar with each other,” he said.
But while they have disaster experience and training, COVID-19 is still very unwelcome and unpleasant.
“I just think none of us wanted to have to do this again,” Rivera said.
Quicker payments
Gas disaster victims may see their payments speeding up due to coronavirus, in a strange twist triggered by the pandemic.
Lawyers who handled the class-action lawsuit against Columbia Gas of Massachusetts are trying to get that money out more quickly to people who’ve now been affected by both the September 2018 gas disaster and coronavirus shutdowns.
The settlement, which includes thousands of dollars of lump-sum and itemized payments for gas disaster victims, was approved recently by Superior Court Judge James Lang.
Litigants asked the court to move the deadline to file claims back one month to March 27, to expedite processing of claims. Lang approved the request on Monday, lawyers said.
John Roddy, of Bailey & Glasser LLP, a lead attorney in the case, said the firm is working to fast-track payouts to the region’s businesses and residents.
“It’s really a double-whammy to go through the catastrophe a year and a half ago and just as residents and businesses are starting to get back on their feet the coronavirus shuts everything down,” Roddy said.
As a result of the fires and explosions caused by overpressurized pipelines operated by Columbia Gas, Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, and damages are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
‘First hand crisis experience’
The husband and wife owners of Yella Mediterranean Grille in Andover have savored normalcy for the past year after the gas disaster shuttered business for five months.
It was not far-fetched for Danielle and Carlo Berdahn to believe the worst was behind them — they had watched appliances burst into flames, shoveled spoiled food into garbage cans, and told employees there wasn’t enough money left to cut paychecks.
But the spread of COVID-19 came with a daunting feeling of deja vu.
Baker announced last week that efforts to stop the spread of the potentially deadly respiratory virus would shut down all dine-in services at restaurants and bars. Take-out is an option being widely utilized, including at Yella.
Besides their classic grape leaves, salads, hommus, lamb tacos and others, Yella is offering a “family feast” with enough specialty salad and pasta to feed four people.
The take-out plan came together quickly, because it had to.
The Berdahns were at home in Lynnfield when a family member called to say they needed to go online and hear the governor announce the unprecedented order.
“We had first hand experience at how he handles crisis,” Danielle Berdahn said. “He does so with grace. He’s a strong and steady advocate for small businesses.”
She picked up the phone and called Baker’s office, deciding then to be helpful instead of bitter about Yella’s doors being forced shut yet again.
“There were a few things I felt were really imperative for small businesses during this, after everything we had been through,” she said. “Things that would really help.”
She listed loan availability, extending tax payment deadlines and making sure that unemployment offices were fast-tracking direct deposit payments for those out of a job.
During the darkest days of the gas disaster — and again this week — Carlos and Danielle Berdahn leaned into hope emanating from their loyal staff and the community.
“We felt so supported after everything with Columbia Gas. People reached out, made a special effort for us to get back on our feet in any way they could,” Danielle Berdahn said this week. “We were really lifted up by that. And I know it will happen again for everyone struggling.”
Yella was the last restaurant in town to be fully operational, despite being among the first to call the gas company after its line burst.
‘They were spooked’
The same moment elsewhere in Andover will never fade for Ingalls, of Palmers Restaurant and Tavern in Andover.
“We had a half decent summer but the fall is when we get busy,” he said. “The night of the explosions, we had the full staff on and a big night of parties and reservations booked. I had stepped out to go to the bank.”
His staff of about 40 people became unemployed that night. He said he was “completely relentless” to get the place back up and running almost exactly two months later.
The recent COVID-19 new situation, however, is out of his control. There is no one to call and hound about repairs and reimbursements.
“I kind of saw it coming. Earlier that day I was talking to my 96-year-old mother about how I wouldn’t be surprised if they shut us down.”
The week before was “very good,” in terms of business, Ingalls said. But it didn’t last as fears of coronavirus swelled.
“We have live music come in. I had bands that didn’t want to play. They were cancelling on me right before it all got to the point it is now,” he said. “They were spooked.”
The staff made an effort to push take-out as an option, but “that didn’t really fly,” Ingalls said. He will apply for a small business loan and keep faith, like he has before, that Palmers will make it through.
He and others in the industry are encouraging people to order take-out, and if they’re not comfortable with that, to buy gift cards online to use later.
Will we ever be normal again?
Reflecting on all he and his wife have been through, Dean Thornhill described the situation as “unreal, just absolutely unreal.”
“We have had no control over our life for the past year and a half,” said Thornhill, a recent retiree.
The Thornhills sued and are part of the class action lawsuit and settlement. And while they could move home, a daycare relatives ran out of a portion of their home has not re-opened.
A big difference for the couple now is they don’t feel as isolated as they did during the gas disaster. The pandemic is affecting the entire world.
“We are all in this together,” he said.
Mona Thornhill said they miss their grandson terribly and they try to FaceTime on their iPhones with him. But it’s not the same.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.
But still, the couple is trying to keep their spirits up and complete some tasks around the house.
“We still have unpacking to do and pictures to hang,” Mona said.
It’s hard for them not to question “if things will ever be normal again,” she said.
“We just need to be patient and try to go with the flow. You can’t get angry and you can’t get sad because it doesn’t help,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.