Peabody
Monday
A Shore Drive resident notified police at 10:50 a.m., that someone had fraudulently opened a Sprint account in his name.
Police went to the intersection of Russell Street and Stone Drive, at 1:40 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed and one driver, a 29-year-old Utah man, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller notified police, at 3 p.m., of a man sitting in a motor vehicle for about a week. He said he approached the occupant, but the man was uncooperative and refused to give any information. An officer spoke with the man, who said he was scratching lottery tickets.
Police were called to the vicinity of 18 Swampscott Ave., at 5:55 p.m., for a live wire downed by a passing trailer. The light department was on scene.
A Tammie Lane caller complained to police, at 11 p.m., of loud construction noises coming from the vicinity of Route 128. The caller was advised it was nighttime highway work.
A caller notified police at 11:20 from St. John's Church, 17 Chestnut St., that a man was acting using foul language, acting belligerently and refusing to leave the property. The officer reported the man was sitting on the church steps, drinking water and resting. The officer asked him to leave and he did without incident. He told the officer he was currently homeless. He was advised by the officer not to spend the night on church property.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Ellsworth Road, at 6:15 p.m., for a wire down in the street. The Fire Department was handling the wire and the officer stood by to assist traffic. Verizon said they would send someone but did not give an eta. Cones and barrels placed around the wire for the time being.
Marblehead
Monday
A resident of Dunn's Lane notified police, at 12:25 p.m., that an Amazon van just took out her stone wall and left the area. She was able to get a plate number and an officer responded to take a report.
A Seaview Avenue resident notified police, at 12:25 p.m., that someone had fraudulently applied for unemployment assistance using their name.
Fire and ambulance were dispatched to West Shore Drive and Rainbow Road, at 3:35 p.m., for a man down under a tree. He was transported to Salem Hospital with a medical issue. Nothing had fallen on him.
Someone called police, at 7:40 p.m., from West Shore Drive to complain that there were 25 people watching baseball and they were not wearing masks.
An Essex Street party notified police, at 7:50 p.m. over a Craig's List scam involving rental property. She said she was attempting to find a rental and she put all of her information including her Social Security number on a rental form, and later found out it was a scam. She said she has notified the property owner, who knew nothing about it. She said the bogus rental had an Overlook Road address. She gave police the email address and the name of the alleged agent. She said she gave them no money, but she is concerned as they now have her SSN.
Tuesday
A caller notified police at midnight that a female, possibly in her 30s, was walking with an approximately 8-year-old child up School Street, with the child pushing a stroller. The caller said he believes the woman to be drunk as she was weaving all over the place. He said he has seen her doing the same thing before, and she appeared intoxicated then, as well. Police were unable to find the woman or the child.
Salem
Sunday
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought an officer to 85 Tremont St., at 11:55 a.m.
Police were called to 13 Palmer St., at 1 p.m., for a past assault.
An officer went to 71 Palmer St., at 2:10 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Two separate juvenile issues brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 4:05 p.m., and to 4 Chase St., at 4:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Howard St., at 5:35 p.m., for an unwanted guest..
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 117 Lafayette St., at 6:40 p.m.
Police were called to 161 Essex St., at 7:45 p.m., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 40 Valiant Way, at 8:50 p.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of 48 Lafayette St., just before 10 p.m.
At 10:20 p.m., officers were called to 250 Washington St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to 24 Palmer St., at 11:25 p.m., for a commercial alarm.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Swampscott Road and Highland Ave., at 1:05 a.m. The operator was summonsed to court for the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A minor single car accident involving a marked police cruiser was reported from the vicinity of 160 Fort Ave., at 2:45 a.m. There was no visible body damage but possible undercarriage damage. The cruiser was towed.
An officer was sent to 14 Witch Way, at 9:45 a.m., for the report of a larceny,
Officers were sent to 160 Lafayette St. at 12:25 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 125 Canal St., at 1:30 p.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Police were dispatched to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 2:05 p.m., for a past assault.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 326 Lafayette St.
Officers were sent to 70 Loring Ave. at 4:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were dispatched, at 7:50 p.m., to the vicinity of Cedarcrest and Loring avenues for a motor-vehicle accident with air-bag deployment and possible injuries.
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 3:10 a.m., in the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., on a routine motor-vehicle stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 42-year-old Harwood Street, Lynn, man on an outstanding warrant. He was held until morning when he was taken to court.
A well-being check brought police to 14 Columbus Ave. at 4:40 a.m.
At 10:10 a.m., an officer was sent to 311 Derby St., for a trespasser.
The report of a larceny brought police to 122 Broadway at 10:30 a.m.
At 1 p.m., officers were sent to 5 Prince St., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Another larceny report brought police to 3 Central St., at 1:40 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to the Emergency Room at Beverly Hospital, at 4:20 p.m., after staff reported they had a patient stating he had abducted a child. Police determined the report was not credible. The patient had a mental health issue.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 26 Sunnyvale at 5:25 p.m., for a sick fox on the sidewalk. Nothing further was indicated.
Police, ambulance and CID were sent to a Chase Street address, at 9:45 p.m. A woman had called and asked police to check on her mother, and she was found to have died. It was ruled an unattended death.
Tuesday
Three units were sent to 33 Home St., at 4:50 a.m., after a man called to report someone had stolen his dog.
Police were sent to 19 Railroad Ave., at 10:40 a.m., after someone reported their keys had been stolen.
A resident of 84 Cabot St. notified police, at 1:45 p.m., that items had been stolen after they were delivered.
Two units were dispatched, at 3 p.m., after a caller reported a man peeking into his yard and taking pictures.
An officer was sent to 3 Munroe St., at 3:30 p.m., to take a report on credit card fraud.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Hathorne Green Condominiums, 320 Newbury St., at 6 p.m., for illegal dumping.
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott and Liberty streets, at 9:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
An officer was sent to 14 Stone St., at 9:50 p.m., to check out a suspicious male looking into a building.
Police were called to Merrimack Valley Distributing, 50 Prince St., at 11:25 p.m., for a truck that was running and disturbing the peace.
Monday
Police were dispatched, at 12:40 a.m., to Supino's Restaurant, 465 Maple St., for a suspicious box truck. The call was unfounded.
An officer reported a water-main break at 8:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 30 Spring Street. DPW was notified.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Christ the Redeemer Church, 188 Elliott St., for the report of a party living on a boat.
Police were sent to 300 Maple St., at 12:05 p.m., for a truck hitting a utility pole with possible injury.
Police were dispatched, at 1:40 p.m., to Residence Inn By Marriott, 55 Newbury St., Room 414, after a caller reported the resident of that room might have a machete in the room.
Police were sent to 6 Belgian Road, at 3:15 p.m. for the report of a stolen bicycle.
Swampscott
Monday
A father called police, at 12:10 a.m., from his car outside 3 North Stone Road, to report his daughter, a juvenile, was at that address, illegally drinking alcohol, and he wanted her to come home. The officer advised the father his daughter was an adult and intended to stay at the house.
A man called police, at 3:55 a.m., from Puritan Road and Sculpin Way to say he had bent down to check his tires and was unable to get back up. He said he was unhurt but needed help getting up.
An officer was sent to Phillips Park, 601 Humphrey St., at 7 a.m., to check items a caller had found and thought were suspicious
The animal control officer was notified, at 8:40 a.m., after a 491 Puritan Road caller requested assistance with a snake.
At 1:40 p.m., a caller reported vandalism to property at the Glover Restaurant.
Police were sent to Qdoba Mexican Restaurant, 1016 Paradise Road, at 4:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Police called Lynn Fire, at 6:05 p.m. for assistance with a male, about 20 years old, passed out at the bus stop at the intersection of Essex Street and the Mall Access Road. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of The Gap, 450 Paradise Road, at 1:09 a.m., for a mulch fire. It was extinguished without issue.
Police were sent to 433 Paradise Road, at 3:55 a.m., for another small mulch fire. It was put out without issue.
