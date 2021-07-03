Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.