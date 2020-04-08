BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker said he believes the state's aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak is working, but he urged residents not to get complacent.
Baker said Wednesday new cases of the coronavirus and deaths continue to rise, but he suggested there is a glimmer of hope in current data on the outbreak.
"We've not seen the steep acceleration that we saw in Wuhan (China), New York or other places," Baker told reporters at a Wednesday briefing. "Which means we're cautiously optimistic that our social distancing, essential services orders and other measures that we've put in place are helping to flatten the curve."
Still, Baker cautioned residents not to be complacent and to continue following guidelines to stay home, keep at least six feet apart from others, and practice good hygiene.
"We are entering a period of time when we could be putting serious strain on our health care system," he said. "So everyone needs to continue to hold up their end of the deal."
The state is bracing for a surge of COVID-19 cases that could peak between April 10-20. Estimates predict 47,000 to 172,000 cases in Massachusetts, with 700 to 2,500 deaths, over the course of the epidemic.
As of Wednesday, there were 16,790 confirmed cases in Massachusetts and 433 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Baker also announced new restrictions on grocery stores that limit them from exceeding 40% of their legal occupancy at any given time. Local boards of health will oversee the requirement, which is aimed at protecting workers from potential exposure to the virus.
The move comes after the first publicly disclosed death of a supermarket employee in Massachusetts, a worker at the Market Basket in Salem.
"They are on the front lines every day, serving customers and making sure our residents have the food they need to feed themselves and their families," the governor said. "This critical work does not go unnoticed."
Baker also filed new legislation Wednesday that seeks to protect health care professionals — doctors, nurses and medical technicians — from liability and civil lawsuits while working with COVID-19 infected patients.
Lawmakers filed a similar bill earlier, but it's not clear when the House or Senate will take it up either of the proposals.
Baker also issued a directive to improve protections for health care workers under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. His order prevents health care facilities and medical workers who administer testing, drugs and medical devices from being sued.
"We're in unprecedented times when our health care providers may be forced to make difficult choices," Baker told reporters. "We need to make sure that fear of getting sued doesn't prevent them from doing what they need to do to treat as many people as possible."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
