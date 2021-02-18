BOSTON — Sewage plant operators must give more timely public notice of spills into rivers and other waterways under a bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday.
The measure requires operators to tell the public and local boards of health within two hours of a combined sewer spill, and provide updates every eight hours until those spills cease. Lawmakers approved the bill last month, on the last day of the previous legislative session.
"We know climate change is going to affect our cities in a major way, and we know that CSO discharges are likely to increase," state Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, one of several lawmakers who pushed for the changes, said during a livestreamed ceremonial signing of the bill Tuesday.
The rules, which are years in the making, apply to all of the state's waterways, but the effort was spurred by large and frequent discharges of raw and partially treated sewage into the Merrimack River, one of the most polluted waterways in the state.
Last year, five sewage systems along the 117-mile Merrimack River in Massachusetts and New Hampshire discharged about 350 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff, according to the Merrimack River Watershed Council. The effluent comes from overflow pipes built into decades-old sewer and stormwater systems, which were designed to spill when those systems become inundated.
Closing the outfalls will require hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, which isn't forthcoming.
In the interim, river communities want better notice about spills.
"Residents are asking just to simply be able to get notifications about the discharges," said Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen. "This is a first step, but it's a tremendous step in the right direction."
The previous rules required sewage systems to notify the state Department of Environmental Protection immediately after a discharge and no later than 24 hours, but observers say those requirements were inadequate.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires several plant operators along the Merrimack — at the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District in North Andover, Haverhill's treatment system and another system in Lowell — to notify the public in downriver communities within four hours of an overflow.
Sewage plant operators along the river have improved public notice amid outrage over discharges and heightened scrutiny from regulators. Operators also have been pursuing upgrades to curb discharges.
Plant operators note that discharges are quickly diluted in the river, decreasing potential health risks within a few hours. But environmentalists say the overflows pose health risks to those who use the river for recreation as well as the communities that draw drinking water.
Untreated sewage carries pathogens such as fecal coliform and bacteria that can cause dysentery, hepatitis and other diseases.
An estimated 600,000 people get their drinking water from the Merrimack, including 80,000 in Lawrence, according to the state.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
