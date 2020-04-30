Maybe there will be a way to have a local florist deliver a bouquet or arrangement of flowers to your mom for Mother's Day after all.
Asked about recent lobbying from florists and other retailers who want the administration to relax restrictions to allow employees to work in closed stores and fulfillment centers to take phone orders and prepare deliveries, Gov. Charlie Baker suggested Thursday that he's heard their concerns.
"We'll have more to say about that one ... in plenty of time for Mother's Day," he said during his daily coronavirus update. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10.
Florists are among the non-essential businesses that are being told to remain closed through at least May 18.
A group from the Retailers Association of Massachusetts was slated to make a presentation Wednesday to the advisory committee leading the effort to re-open the economy, including a specific ask that employees be allowed to go to work in closed retail stores.
"This is not something we feel we can wait for May 18 for," President Jon Hurst told the News Service this week.
- Colin A. Young/SHNS