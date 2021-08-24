BOSTON — Unions are threatening to sue Gov. Charlie Baker to block a new mandate that state workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The rule calls on more than 44,000 state workers and contractors to be vaccinated by Oct. 17 or face disciplinary action and possible termination. Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed.
But many of the state's public employee unions are threatening legal action to stop the rule from taking effect.
Mark Bernard, executive director of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said vaccine rules should be negotiated through the collective bargaining process, not issued by fiat.
"While a majority of our members may have already received a vaccination, many others have understandable concerns that we believe should be addressed in advance of any policy implementation," he said.
The union, which represents about 9,000 workers in the state’s executive branch, is calling for regular testing as an option for those "who for any number of reasons are opposed to mandatory vaccinations as a condition of employment."
"Should we be unable to achieve that goal, we will be reviewing all of our options under the law," Bernard said.
Jim Evers, president of the Boston Carmen's Union Local 589, said the union representing thousands of MBTA workers is "by no means agreeing to these terms without negotiation."
"We will enter into dialogue with state and MBTA officials, but only if they are prepared to work with us," Evers said in a statement.
The Service Employees International Union 509, which represents health care workers, issued a statement saying it "unequivocally supports" a vaccine mandate but will be bargaining with the Baker administration "to make sure our members' rights are protected."
Baker's mandate is also backed by Attorney General Maura Healey, who issued a similar requirement for employees in her office.
"It's the right move," Healey, a Democrat, told GBH News on Monday. "In terms of the legality, it's absolutely legal in my view."
President Joe Biden plans similar requirements for federal employees.
Many large corporations are already requiring workers to be vaccinated. And nearly all of the state's hospitals have said they will require vaccinations for staff, as have private and public colleges, including all University of Massachusetts campuses.
Baker's executive order on vaccines encourages other branches of state and local government to take similar precautions. Besides Healey's office, State Auditor Suzanne Bump and Treasurer Deb Goldberg are requiring vaccines for employees.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, convened a working group to weigh vaccine and other COVID-19-related policies for legislative employees, and announced late Tuesday afternoon that COVID-19 vaccinations would now be required for all senators and staff, according to the State House News Service.
Legal experts say the mandates are likely to be challenged but note that courts have consistently rejected lawsuits seeking to block states and local governments from setting vaccine requirements for influenza and other infectious diseases.
Backing up employers is recent guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that says federal law doesn't prevent public or private employers from requiring proof of vaccination.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval on Monday to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Many who’ve objected to vaccine mandates have cited the fact the drugs were not formally approved as a reason.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.