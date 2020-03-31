BOSTON – House Speaker Robert DeLeo told representatives Tuesday that the chamber would soon take up a bill temporarily banning evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus emergency, and he said talks are ongoing about whether and how the House can conduct formal sessions remotely or after its a July 31 deadline.
During a conference call with about 120 lawmakers from both parties, the speaker outlined short-term plans for action as well as medium- and long-term considerations about how the House can operate in uncertain times, lawmakers who participated told the News Service.
Rep. Jay Barrows of Mansfield said lawmakers discussed the state budget, challenges facing medical facilities in their districts, and unemployment assistance funding.
"We've got obviously a number of challenges to face," he said. Barrows said there was no word yet on a budget timeline or a supplemental spending bill, saying lawmakers need to first reassess the changing revenue outlook.
The House plans to advance a bill shortly that would halt foreclosure and eviction proceedings. With courts suspending most business, many evictions have been paused, but activists have urged the Legislature to implement a formal moratorium to address vulnerable residents fearful of losing housing amid the pandemic.
It was not clear Tuesday exactly when or in what form the legislation would surface. A group of lawmakers including Housing Committee Co-chair Rep. Kevin Honan filed a bill this month (HD 4935) imposing a moratorium on housing removal processes until Gov. Charlie Baker rescinds his emergency declaration.
Tenants are becoming more concerned about their housing security as April 1, when most rents and mortgages are due, approaches. Eighty community groups and unions signed a letter to DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka and Gov. Baker urging passage of a protection bill.
"The courts are closed but that message isn't generally out there to tenants, and if they're getting eviction notices, they think they're in trouble," said Lew Finfer, co-director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network. "They're desperate and doing whatever they need to do to be able to pay their rent, or they're moving," he said.
The speaker also announced plans — confirmed publicly after his call — for a hearing next week to revisit revenue assumptions with a goal of agreeing to new projections. At the April 7 roundtable, legislative and administration leaders will talk to experts and take stock of the pandemic's impacts on tax collections.
An independent policy research group estimated Tuesday that tax revenues could fall short $1.8 billion to $3 billion over the next 15 months. At the same time, the federal government is sending large amounts of new financial aid to the states.
"In the midst of the continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the fiscal situation the Commonwealth is facing is both dire and unprecedented," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Aaron Michlewitz said in a statement. "It is crucial that we have as clear of a picture as possible before we make any substantial budgetary decisions."
"The bottom's really gonig to fall out now," said Rep. James O'Day, referring to tax collections.
