Boston-area Muslim groups collect protective masks

The kitchen crew at Mazzeo's Ristorante in Pittsfield, prepares dozens of take out orders, Tuesday, May 19. Mazzeo's Ristorante had to reinvent their business during the COVID-19 outbreak to accommodate safety measures and takeout, converting dining space to their evolving system. The take out business is thriving and they have been able to keep their staff employed. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)