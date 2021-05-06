BOSTON - More than three months after it was supposed to begin its work, a special commission tasked with reviewing the hiring, promotion and recruitment of public employees and State Police officers with an eye toward improving transparency and diversity met for the first time on Wednesday to organize itself and chart a course to complete its work by early fall.
The commission, co-chaired by Rep. Kenneth Gordon of Bedford and Sen. Michael Brady of Brockton, gathered virtually to review its mandate, which includes studying the policies used to hire, promote and discipline civil service employees.
The commission, which was created by last year's landmark policing reform law, was supposed to meet for the first time no later than Jan. 30, but got off to late start as legislative committee assignments and other appointments were delayed. In order to complete its review and make recommendations to the Legislature and governor by the statutory Sept. 30 deadline, Gordon and Brady divided the work across four subcommittees.
Sen. Michael Moore will lead a subcommittee examining the employment, promotion, performance evaluation and disciplinary procedures for civil service employees, while Rep. Natalie Higgins will do the same for municipalities not subject to the civil service law. Rep. Patricia Haddad will look at hiring, promotion and discipline within the State Police, and Rep. Chynah Tyler will lead a group tasked with studying the feasibility of creating a Diversity Office within the Executive Office of Administration and Finance to create and enforce affirmative action plans for cities and towns.
The committee led by Tyler, who is the chair of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, will also explore the feasibility of placing a diversity officer in every community with a police or fire department. Rep. Tim Whelan, a Brewster Republican, said he served on a 2019 commission that already looked at the issues in play for Haddad's subcommittee focused on the State Police, and suggested that the two-year-old report be reviewed. "I don't know how much we need to reinvent the wheel," Whelan said.
Neil Osborne, the diversity and human resources director for Medford, volunteered for Tyler's subcommittee, saying he looked forward to working to see his position replicated in other cities. Osborne said completing the work by the end of September would be "daunting." "But I'm here for it," he said. The 29-member committee plans to meet monthly on Mondays, with the next public hearing set for June 7.
