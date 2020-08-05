BOSTON — The number of new COVID-19 cases has ticked up in Massachusetts.
On Tuesday, the state reported 438 newly confirmed cases and 108 new probable cases, for a total of more than 540 confirmed and probable cases. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 119,000 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.
The state also reported nine newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday — bringing the number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,657.
There were 354 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while 56 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,512 or nearly 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
NURSING HOME WARNINGS
The Massachusetts' state Medicaid program has issued termination notices to three private nursing homes for allegedly failing to meet care expectations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, Town and Country Health Care Center in Lowell, and Wareham Healthcare received the notices Monday from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. The notices are the first step in being eliminated from MassHealth, which could force the closure of the facilities.
Next Step Healthcare, the parent company of Hermitage Healthcare and Wareham Healthcare, said in a statement to The Boston Globe that the state Department of Public Health had found both facilities in compliance with infection control standards on three out of four recent visits.
The company said it would appeal both decisions.
A person who answered a phone call to Town and Country on Monday told The Sun of Lowell that the facility would have no comment.
Hermitage Healthcare has had 12 deaths from COVID-19, Town and Country has had 10 deaths and Wareham Healthcare has had no reported deaths.
The state said the facilities demonstrated poor adherence to basic infection control practices.
RESTAURANT WORKERS PARTY
No new cases have been reported from an outbreak on Cape Cod stemming from Chatham house party attended by restaurant workers, town officials said Tuesday.
Robert Duncanson, Chatham’s health director, said 33 of the 34 people tested at a “pop-up” testing site offered July 27 have tested negative for COVID-19. One test result is still pending, he said.
The July 12 party has been linked to at least 13 positive cases of the virus, and is the popular seaside town’s first outbreak.
Harwich is also hosting a pop-up testing site this week, Duncanson said.
