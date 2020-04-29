COVID-19 survivors' blood could treat others

BOSTON — Blood banks are collecting antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, which could eventually be used to help severely ill patients still fighting the virus.
The initiative, part of a broader effort by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, involves drawing "convalescent plasma," or blood serum, from patients previously infected with the respiratory illness to treat others with life-threatening infections.
Local blood banks, including the Red Cross of Massachusetts, have been busy collecting plasma from people who have recovered for several weeks.
"There's been a lot of recovered patients who are interested in participating in this program," said Kelly Isenor, a Red Cross spokeswoman. "They survived the virus and want to help other people."
Plasma is the liquid that carries blood cells and antibodies made by the immune system to attack viruses. A recovered COVID-19 patient's plasma can be injected into a patient who's still suffering from the illness.
Last week, the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester reported "promising results" with the state's first plasma treatment of a seriously ill patient.
"After hours of transfusion, the patient has dramatically improved overall and is now starting to wean off of the ventilator after having required near maximal settings to oxygenate him prior to the plasma transfusion," the hospital said in a statement.
At least two Boston-area hospitals — Brigham & Women's and Massachusetts General — are working to set up a similar clinical trial to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn announced during a recent White House briefing that the agency was investigating the possibility of using plasma as a short-term treatment for the virus. He said the treatment holds promise for helping severe coronavirus patients until new therapies can be developed.
Hard-hit New York became the first state to offer the treatment to critically ill COVID-19 patients. Other states are considering similar clinical trials.
Marylou Sudders, the state's secretary of health and human services, said Wednesday that hospitals have reached out to the state about the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma to treat patients. She said the issue is "on the radar" for health officials.
Using plasma transfusions to treat the sick dates back more than a century, but the method has not been used widely in the United States for decades.
It was used to treat tens of thousands of patients during the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918, when modern vaccines and antiviral drugs weren't available.
Research shows it was also somewhat beneficial to patients during SARS epidemic in the early-2000s, as well as with the Swine Flu, also known as H1N1.
Not everyone who has had COVID-19 is a good candidate for donating plasma. There are age and weight requirements. Donors must also undergo tests to meet the FDA’s criteria, which include having a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, being symptom-free for at least 28 days and having a negative COVID-19 test result, according to the Red Cross.
For more information and to register to donate: http://redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
