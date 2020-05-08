BOSTON — A program to track people who may be at risk for COVID-19 has reached thousands, and Gov. Charlie Baker says the effort is being helped by social distancing directives.
The tracing program, the first of its kind in the country, got underway last month and so far has reached out to more than 14,000 patients and about 7,500 contacts.
"Tracing is a critical part of how we take the battle to the virus," Baker told reporters Thursday. "We believe this tracing program will be a key element toward not only stopping the spread of COVID-19, but also to understanding where the virus is and who it has infected."
The process involves identifying contacts — friends, family and co-workers — of those who've tested positive, then asking those people to self-quarantine and monitor their health. More than 1,600 virus investigators, working remotely or from home, track down contacts reported by COVID-19 patients. If investigators cannot reach someone by phone, local health agents will knock on doors.
Epidemiologists say the investigations are crucial to reducing transmission of the virus and preventing health systems from being overloaded.
Dr. Monica Bharel, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said the lack of a COVID-19 treatment means contact tracing will be around for a while.
"As we wait for science to develop a vaccine, the investigation of cases is how we interrupt chains of infection and control this epidemic," she said.
Bharel said the relatively low number of contacts reported by infected people — about two per case — suggests that social distancing rules are working.
Federal guidelines say anyone who has been within six feet of a COVID-19-infected person for more than 15 minutes should be notified.
Still, health officials are concerned that some who've been contacted may be reluctant to participate. Fewer than 50% of the initial calls have been answered.
"We understand there are some communities that may be resistant to answering a phone call like this," said Dr. John Welch, director of operations and partnerships for Partners in Health's COVID-19 response, which is heading the program. "But the act of picking up the phone is an act of caring for your community."
Anyone identified as a contact of an infected patient by the state's epidemiologists will get a call from the "MA COVID Team" with an area code of "833" or "857."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.
