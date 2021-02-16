BOSTON -- A deficit in the fund that pays out unemployment benefits has ballooned amid a crush of pandemic-related claims, and employers could be saddled with the cost of replenishing it.
The Unemployment Trust Fund, which totaled $1.1 billion a year ago, had a deficit of nearly $2.4 billion as of Dec. 31, according to the latest figures from the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. That's $27 million higher than previous estimates.
The deficit is projected to grow up to nearly $5 billion by the end of the year, according to the agency.
Greg Sullivan, a senior analyst with Pioneer Institute, a Boston think tank, said businesses will be hit with the cost of digging the state out of the hole.
"Unless Congress and the state Legislature does something about it, and soon, that deficit is going to have to be made up by small businesses owners who are already struggling to survive," Sullivan said. "It's going to be like throwing an anchor to a drowning man."
The state paid out more than $5.9 billion in jobless benefits last year, and expects to pay another $4.8 billion this year amid the pandemic's ongoing economic fallout.
The Baker administration has borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims. And employers already face a hike in unemployment insurance taxes of up to 60% this year to help replenish the fund that covers claims.
Gov. Charlie Baker has filed legislation to freeze planned increases in the contributions that employers make to the fund. The measure would authorize the state to issue special obligation bonds to pay off federal borrowing needed to supplement the fund.
Baker says the move will ensure the state has access to additional federal funds to keep benefits flowing to eligible workers.
Concerns about the solvency of the unemployment fund comes as the state's labor market shows early signs of recovery.
Massachusetts' unemployment rate was 7.4% in November -- down from 16.1% in July, according to the state labor department.
Meanwhile, new jobless claims have been slowly receding for several weeks.
At least 19,684 unemployment claims were filed in Massachusetts for the week that ended Feb. 6, a decline of 808 claims over the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly jobless claims report.
But hundreds of thousands of jobless workers are still collecting regular state unemployment benefits and federal pandemic-related benefits, and that's expected to put increasing pressure on state leaders to act.
The Baker administration says it expects to continue to have borrow from the federal government to supplement the trust fund through 2024.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
