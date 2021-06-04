Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls bank cash  

BOSTON - Democrat Ben Downing raised roughly $33,000 in May for his gubernatorial campaign, making it his third-largest fundraising month since the former senator launched his campaign in February, according to an adviser.
Downing's fundraising report for last month had not yet been filed as of Thursday morning, but his campaign announced that more than 1,000 Massachusetts residents had donated since February, contributing to his $289,000 raised so far.
Downing previously raised $145,621 in his first month, followed by $81,596 in March and $28,304 in April.
"Our fundraising operation is a reflection of our campaign values," Downing said in a statement.
"We are building a movement deeply rooted in Massachusetts and committed to including and involving those who too often feel barriers to entry in our political system.
Town by town, neighborhood by neighborhood, we are going to continue bringing people into the fight for a fairer, stronger Massachusetts because we know that the only way Democrats win the corner office is when we organize everywhere."
Downing, who lived in Pittsfield and represented the Berkshires and other parts of western Massachusetts during his decade in the Legislature, said three-quarters of his fundraising has come from Massachusetts donors living in 183 different cities and towns.
Seventy-four percent of the state contributions were for $100 or less, the campaign said, and 200 residents contributed in May.
Downing, who now lives in East Boston, is the only declared major candidate in the 2022 race for governor so far, though Harvard professor and political theorist Danielle Allen has said she is weeks away from making a final decision on the race.
Allen reported $236,425 in cash on hand at the end of April to Downing's $107,725. Like Downing and Allen, Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz - all potential candidates - have yet to file their finance reports for May.
Healey led the pack at the end of April with $736,857 in her campaign account, followed by Baker with $520,099 and Chang-Diaz with $236,425.
||||