SALISBURY - A hazardous operator call Wednesday evening that originated on Interstate 95 at the state line in Salisbury, ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and a Portsmouth man being arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Joseph Noone, 32, of Portsmouth, was also charged with reckless operation, reckless conduct, operating after suspension and speeding. Following the crash, Noone was transported to Portsmouth Hospital with minor injuries and released on personal recognizance bail. He will be summoned to Rockingham County Superior Court at a date to be determined.
According to New Hampshire State Police, members of Troop A were notified around 6 p.m. of a hazardous operator traveling northbound from the Massachusetts state line.
The car in question, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, was reported by another motorist to have rear-end damage and was swerving as it nearly caused a collision. As troopers began to search for the suspect vehicle, it was spotted northbound and clocked at 113 miles per hour. While troopers began to close the distance between themselves and Noone, he exited the highway towards the Portsmouth traffic circle. Noone collided with a 2015 Scion TC, and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. Neither driver was injured.
After striking the two vehicles, Noone continued into the center median of the Portsmouth traffic circle and collided with a tree.
New Hampshire State Police were assisted by the Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Fire Department.
